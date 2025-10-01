loader

AFRICAN DISCOVERY GROUP, INC. (AFDG or the "Company") acquired 100% of African Discovery Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, in November, 2020. The Company's previous South African car rental business was spun off to the Company's former principals. Through its 100%-owned subsidiary, the Company currently generates consulting revenue from its Africa-based clients. The primary businesses from which the Company currently generates royalty revenues and from which it intends to generate royalty revenues in the future, include power (via its agreement with Monitor Power Systems), agriculture/sustainability (its agreement with African Agriculture, Inc.), media (its part ownership of Ogelle), strategic minerals, and finance sectors on the African continent.

