Alaska Energy Metals Corporation, formerly Millrock Resources Inc., is a Canada-based project generator company. The Company is focused on developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum and palladium. It is focused on the discovery and development of metallic mineral deposits in two jurisdictions: the state of Alaska and Mexico, primarily the state of Sonora. Its projects include 64North Gold, Apex El Nido, Chisna, Nikolai, Snettisham, Batamote, and San Javier. The 64North Project is located approximately 20 kilometers (km) north of the town of Delta Junction and 140 km southeast of Fairbanks. The Apex gold prospect is located on the northern portion of Chichag of Island, Southeast Alaska. The Chisna project is in eastern Alaska in the southern foothills of the Alaska range, about 300 km northeast of Anchorage. The Nikolai project is located 40 km northwest of the town of Paxson, on the southern flank of the Alaska Range.