Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated life of mine ("LOM") for the 100% owned ATO Gold Project in Mongolia, comprising a further 1.5 years at the fresh rock expansion ("Phase 2 Expansion"), for a 12 year aggregate mine life.

The results reinforce the Company's current Phase 2 Expansion plans with construction already underway, and existing permitting and infrastructure in place. The Phase 2 Expansion is scheduled to start with first concentrates in Q1 2025. The LOM plan includes the ongoing oxide operations which has a further three years to run, for a total of 14 years of mine life, from January 1, 2023.

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding Steppe Gold's business and operations, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information on page 8 of this news release. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021 mineral reserve and resources summary by 2.7 million tonnes, from 26.4 million to 29.1 million tonnes.
  • The ATO Project deposit contains mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver.
  • This derives a total of 1,320,000 oz Au Eq recovered, over oxide and fresh rock phases and a 14 year mine life.
  • Fresh rock mine life is extended by 1.5 years to 12 years, extending open pit mining and milling operations to December 2036.
  • The new pit model shows the fresh rock phase generating 1,237,000 oz Au Eq recovered over 12 years, at average Au Eq oz of 103,000 oz per annum, before payability adjustments.
  • The update of reserves and resources have also reinterpreted the transition zone with the transitional layer now thinner than previously modelled.
  • Total gross revenue over the next 14 years, including the balance of the oxide phase, of $2.2 billion and operating cash flows after stream obligations, of $781 million, with first concentrate production from Phase 2 anticipated in Q1 2025.
  • It assumes gross revenue in the remaining oxide phase of $158M ($1,900/oz gold price) from approximately 83,000 of recovered Au oz, expected to conclude in 2025.
  • Average site AISC of $915/gold equivalent ounce, with solid plans to optimize, notably with grid power and potential renewable power options.
  • Initial capital expenditure and operating cost assumptions are largely unchanged. Initial capex for the Phase 2 Expansion, prior to optimizations, is expected to be $128.5 million with a $12 million contingency. Recent price inflation has largely been offset by positive currency effects.
  • ATO Gold Project's after-tax net present value ("NPV") is estimated at $242 million at a 5% discount rate using a long term gold price of $1,700 per ounce gold ($1900 per ounce in the oxide phase), $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t.

Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to share the updated life of mine plan for the ATO Mine Fresh Rock phase, which showcases its potential to recover 1.24 million ounces of gold equivalent over a 12-year mine life, at 103,000 oz Au Eq per annum, through the Phase 2 expansion. Our ongoing success in oxide production solidifies our belief in the ATO Mine's expansion potential and strong economics, even under conservative metal prices.

To further enhance the Phase 2 Expansion, we are working on connecting to grid power, reducing construction and engineering costs, and continuing exploration to support future resources. We are confident that the ATO Mine will provide significant value to all stakeholders, with an estimated total gross revenue of $2.2 billion over the next 14 years, including the remaining oxide phase, and operating cash flows after stream obligations of $768 million.

The Company is making steady progress towards producing the first concentrates from the Phase 2 Expansion in the first quarter of 2025."

Mr. Matthew Wood, Executive Chairman, commented, "This very exciting update supports our expectation that the ATO Project will show expansion potential with solid revenues and competitive costs. We believe we can improve on gold recovery overall and anticipate more positive results following the exciting high grade base metal showings at ATO and further work at the Mungu deposit."

ATO Mine Mineral Reserves and Resources

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59% proven and 41% probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.

Table 1.1 Mineral Reserve Statement - Effective Date August 27, 2022



OreGradeAttributable Metal


ktAuEq
(g/t)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Pb (
%)		Zn
(%)		AuEq
(k oz)		Au
(k oz)		Ag
(k oz)
Proven








Oxide 1,159 1.14 0.70 9.50 0.44 0.36 43 26 355

Transition 361 1.57 0.72 10.32 0.41 0.70 18 8 120

Fresh 15,728 1.99 1.27 12.92 0.43 0.77 1,007 643 6,554

Total 17,247 1.92 1.22 12.64 0.43 0.74 1,068 677 7,029
Probable








Oxide 905 0.92 0.56 6.71 0.43 0.34 27 16 196

Transition 372 1.47 0.70 11.35 0.27 0.48 18 8 136

Fresh 10,606 1.65 1.06 12.62 0.35 0.65 563 361 4,316

Total 11,883 1.59 1.01 12.13 0.36 0.62 608 385 4,648
Proven & Probable








Oxide 2,063 1.04 0.64 8.28 0.44 0.35 69 42 551

Transition 733 1.52 0.71 10.84 0.34 0.59 36 17 256

Fresh 26,334 1.85 1.18 12.80 0.40 0.72 1,571 1,004 10,870

Total 29,130 1.78 1.13 12.43 0.40 0.69 1,676 1,063 11,677

 

Notes:

  1. Mineral Reserves estimate was based on Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate by R. Rankin, QP and effective August 27 2022.
  2. ATO and Mungu Mineral Reserves are effective as of August 27, 2022.
  3. Mineral Reserves are included in Mineral Resources.
  4. Mineral Reserves are reported in accordance with JORC and CIM and NI 43-101 guidelines.
  5. Ore dilution is estimated at 3% and ore loss is 2%.
  6. Contained metal estimates have not been adjusted for metallurgical recoveries.
  7. The open pit mineral reserves are estimated using a cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t AuEq for oxide material and 0.43 g/t AuEq for transition and fresh material.
  8. Mineral Reserves are contained within an optimised pit shell based on a gold price of $1,700 per ounce.
  9. A conversion factor of 31.103477 grams per troy ounce and a conversion factor of 453.59237 grams per pound are used in the resource and reserves estimates.
  10. AuEq has been calculated using the following metal prices: $1,700/oz gold, $20/oz silver, $1,970/t lead, $2,500/t zinc.
  11. Totals may not match due to rounding.
  12. The Mineral Reserves are stated as dry tonnes processed at the crusher.

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains a combined measured and indicated mineral resource (inclusive of mineral reserves) of 38 Mt at 1.03 g/t gold and 15.58 g/t silver (1.3 million ounces of gold and 19.0 million ounces of silver) and an inferred mineral resource of 5.4 Mt at 0.62 g/t gold and 15.39 g/t silver.

Table 1.2 Mineral Resource Statement - Effective Date August 27, 2022 (inclusive of Mineral Reserves)


Cut-offTonnesGradesMetal

AuEq
AuAgPbZnAuEqAuAgAuEq

(g/t)(Mt)(g/t)(g/t)(%)(%)(g/t)(k oz)(k oz)(k oz)
Measured0.3821.61.1716.380.400.711.8581111,3701,287
Indicated0.3816.40.8414.520.340.631.454447,672765
Meas+Ind0.3838.01.0315.580.370.681.681,25519,0422,052
Inferred0.405.40.6215.390.250.521.161082,655200

 

In addition to depletion, the updated Resources are based on a revised interpolation of the base of transitional material. Down-hole depths of the base of predominant partial oxidation were reinterpreted in all drill holes by geologists on-site (in early 2022). This new interpretation formed the basis for a new base of transition grid surface. That surface was ~15 m higher than the previous surface, with the transitional layer now only ~4.5 m thick. In practice the previously modelled transitional surface was shown by geological observation in the pits to be too deep, and the transitional layer to be thinner than previously modelled.

New Resources were reported using the new transition surface, with the volumes in the ~15 m difference between the old and new surfaces now reporting with the fresh material.

Phase 1 - ATO 1, 2 & 4 Oxide Reconciliation

The table below summarizes the Phase 1 production to date and the remaining Reserve.

Table 1.3 Phase 1 Oxide Reconciliation (ATO1, 2 & 4)




Comments
2017 Mine Plankoz147
2022 Mine Plan increase in Reservekoz14.9
Total koz161.9
Production to December 31, 2022koz78
Total koz83.9
Depleted Reserve December 31, 2022koz30.9August 27, 2022 Oxide Reserve depleted to December 31, 2022
Gold remaining in the leach padkoz44.0
Gold remaining ROM Stock Pilekoz9.0
Total Gold Remainingkoz83.9Phase 1 Oxide Ore remaining as December 31, 2022

 

2022 Reserves as of August 27, 2022

All figures shown are after applying a 70% recovery

ATO Project LOM

The conversion of the Mineral Resource estimate to a Mineral Reserve estimate followed a conventional approach commencing with determination of the economic pit limits using the Deswik Pseudo Flow optimization software.

The approach used to identify the final economic pit limits for ATO was:

  • apply A ROM marginal break-even cut-off grade calculation based on the latest revenue assumptions, cost estimation and metallurgical recoveries determined the economic marginal cut-off of to be 0.40 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.43 g/t AuEq for Oxide material;
  • identify any physical constraints to mining, for example, tenement boundaries, infrastructure, protected zones (flora, rivers, roads and road easements);
  • define mining and processing costs as well as selling prices and costs;
  • define the mining loss and dilution;
  • define processing recoveries for Oxide and Fresh ore (includes beneficiation recoveries as well as leach recoveries);
  • define the pit slope design parameters for each mining area and material type;
  • import all above parameters, including geological model into the pit optimisation software;
  • run pit optimization software to produce a series of nested pit shells at increasing product selling prices; and
  • analyse results and select a preferred pit shell for each mining area for guidance in the pit designing process.

The selected ultimate pit outlines (shells) were used to create practical and detailed open pit designs accounting for the siting of in-pit ramps, berms, pumps, and haul roads. These pit designs then provided the bench-by-bench ore and waste mining inventories for the detailed production schedule that demonstrates viable open pit mining and provides the physical basis for cash flow modelling.

Operating Cost Summary

LOM operating costs were calculated based on actual site costs. The summary of average LOM operating costs is listed in Table 1.4. These costs are shown in $/tonne processed.

Phase 1 includes the existing heap leach operation that will produce gold bars during the remainder of 2023, 2024 and 2025. Phase 2 which includes the new processing plant that is expected to produce lead, zinc and pyrite concentrates from 2025 to 2036. Processing operating costs for Phase 2 are based on the 2021 feasibility study and updated for inflation as necessary.

Table 1.4: Average Operating Costs (Phase 1 and 2 Combined)


Av. Annual Cost
(USD M)		Cost / t ore processed (USD/t)Total Cost LOM
(M USD)
Mining 17.7 7.87 249
Processing 30.2 13.44 425
General Admin 12.2 5.50 174
Total 60.1 26.81 848

 

Capital Cost Summary

The LOM capital cost estimate for is based on a 14 Year LOM Plan. ATO Phase 1 has been operating since 2020 and all Phase 1 infrastructure is in place.

The total estimated capital cost of the Phase 2 Expansion is $128.5 million, which primarily consists of capital for the Phase 2 Process Plant and tailings dam. The capital estimate is based on the plant design presented in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated with an effective date of October 27, 2021.

Table 1.5: ATO Capital Cost Summary


Total Capital (USD M)
Mining 1.8
Process Plant75.2
Tailings/ reclaim water and water treatment13.5
Power1.7
Indirect23.3
Owner's Cost1.5
Contingency11.5
Total128.5

 

The $1.8 million capital estimate for mining relates to the development of a new haul road from the pit to the Phase 2 Process Plant.

Indirect costs include design, procurement and construction management activities, vendor representatives, spare parts and first fills, and contractor's indirect costs.

Sustaining Capital

The sustaining capital requirements for the process plant includes the purchase of spare parts for equipment, and for replacement of equipment when required. An allowance of $18 million has been included.

Mine Closure Provision

At the end of the Project life, it is required that all disturbed areas are rehabilitated, and equipment and buildings are disposed of. The closure and rehabilitation costs of $5 million include the dismantling and removal of all facilities and services and re-vegetation of the area plus an allowance for contingency.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

The technical report related to the LOM will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The updated LOM has been prepared with input from the 2021 Feasibility Study.

The study has been prepared with input from the following independent consultants sources:

Update Mineral ResourcesGeoRes
Update Mining, Mineral Reserves, Processing Plant and Infrastructure review, Economic Evaluation / Financial ModellingXenith Consulting
Geochemistry, Processing Plant and Infrastructure design2021 Feasibility Study - DRA
Environmental and Social 2021 Feasibility Study- Ulzii Environmental LLC
Tailings Facilities, Hydrology and Tailings Facility Geotechnical 2021 Feasibility Study- Knight Piésold Pty Ltd

 

Qualified Persons & QA/QC

The technical information contained in this news release relating to mineral reserve estimates of the ATO Gold Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Grant Walker, MAusIMM (CP). Mr. Walker is independent within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's NI-43-101, as a full-time employee of Xenith Consulting. Mr. Walker has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Walker has consented to the inclusion in this news release of the mineral reserve estimates based on his compiled information in the form and context in which it appears in this news release.

The Qualified Persons were not aware of any other factors, including environmental, title, economic, market or political, which could generally influence the Resources and Reserve reported here for the ATO Project. Factors that could alter the Resources & Reserve (but in all cases relatively insignificantly in the QP's view) were changes in grade cut-off; bulk density; gold equivalent (through variations in world metals prices); geological model; JORC classification; and mining method with depth (possibly a factor at the deeper Mungu where underground mining would be considered and which would have a higher-grade cut-off).

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the ATO Gold Project mineral resource estimates is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Robin Rankin MAusIMM (CP). Mr. Rankin is independent within the meaning of NI 43-101, as a full-time employee of Geores. Mr. Rankin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rankin has consented to the inclusion in this news release of the mineral resource estimates based on his compiled information in the form and context in which it appears in this news release.

All mineral reserve and resources have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and NI 43-101.

The technical and geoscientific content of this news release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

NON-IFRS PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

Non-IFRS Performance Measurement: All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") is a non-IFRS performance measurement. AISC is included because these statistics are widely accepted as the standard of reporting cash costs of production in North America. This performance measurement does not have a meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. This performance measurement should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President
Jeremy South, Senior Vice President and CFO

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedule", "believes", "anticipated" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, and includes information regarding the Company's estimates, expectations, forecasts, capital costs and other costs associated with the Company's projects and other information contained in this news release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market and capital finance conditions, changes in world commodity markets, currency fluctuations, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155489

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold has recently commenced gold production at its flagship ATO project. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of approximately 2 g/t gold to date. As of June 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver generating US$25.3 million. The company is on pace to meet its production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

Now that the company has commenced gold production, Steppe Gold intends to continue its feasibility study into the development of the much larger fresh rock resource underlying the current mining operation. The proposed development of a cyanide in leach operation for processing fresh rock is expected to have a life of mine of approximately 12 to 15 years.

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to asses a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia.

Steppe Gold’s management team has a track record of success in Mongolia. Keeping projects on track and under budget is Steppe Gold’s General Manager of Processing Grant Smith. Smith has experience in constructing and operating heap leach operations and most recently worked on the Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach project in East Java, Indonesia.

Company Highlights

  • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
    • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
  • As of December 31, 2022 the company has mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 ounces of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad.
  • In 2022 alone, Steppe Gold produced 33,500 ounces of gold, a 180 percent increase over 2021.
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 project would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and would have an expected life of mine of 12 to 15 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 150,000 ounces on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.

Key Projects

Mining in Mongolia

Mongolia is known as one of the last frontiers for large scale mining projects, offering investors and mining companies alike an interesting opportunity. With the success of Oyu Tolgoi, a tier one producer and one of the largest copper mines in the world, Mongolia has demonstrated the geologic potential for mineral wealth. Mongolia had a GDP of US$11.43 billion in 2017 and has an annual growth rate of approximately six percent. The growth of the economy is supported by commodity exports, such as copper and coal, improved business sentiment and the implementation of a government-led economic adjustment program.

The World Bank believes that Mongolia’s growth outlook is positive and is supported by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Gold exploration accounts for 45 percent of the mining sector and 2.6 percent of the country’s GDP, leading to the implementation of policies and programs to help promote gold mining.

In March 2017, the Mongolian government signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Canada. The agreement provides Canadian investors operating in Mongolia with a legal framework that is expected to help bring greater predictability and certainty to their investments. Canada is a significant investor in Mongolia and has invested approximately $6.4 billion in the country.

Mongolian Assets

ATO Gold-Silver Mine

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully-permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced production at the ATO project in December 2019. As of December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 ounces of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.

In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to over 100,000 oz gold equivalent by the end of 2024, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.

2017 technical report

A 2017 technical report outlined a project development plan for an open-pit heap leach operation at ATO. The project could produce approximately 147,000 ounces of gold and 673,000 ounces of silver from oxide ores over its 4.5-year mine life. Economics are highlighted by an initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million and average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.

2017 resource estimate

In 2017, Steppe Gold released a resource estimate for ATO. The report outlined a proven and probable mineral reserve of 5.23 million tonnes grading 1.25 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver. It also described a measured and indicated resource of 12.23 million tonnes grading 1.49 g/t gold, 9.99 g/t silver, 0.75 percent lead and 1.34 percent zinc, as well as an inferred resource of 1.05 million tonnes grading 1.03 g/t gold, 25.18 g/t silver, 0.52 percent lead and 1.11 percent zinc.

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company is in production, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property is comprised of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12 line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

Steppe Gold plans to commence a trenching and drilling program at the UK project by the end of 2019.

Management Team

Matthew Wood — Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities. His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and Executive Chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honours Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir — President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich — Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South — Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as Chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until it’s recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood — VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Prior to joining Steppe, he held positions as Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Carajas Copper Company, Operations Manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business’s and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over a number of industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren — VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s degree in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Grant Smith — General Manager of Processing

Grant Smith has over 15 years of heap leach experience beginning with Which Creek Copper in the Pilbara region in Western Australia since 2003. Following that, Smith spent time in Laos, Egypt and Mauritania as well as held consultative roles in Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. More recently, his extensive experience led him to Indonesia where he was responsible for the construction and operation of the heap leach at Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach in East Java, Indonesia.

Patrick Michaels — Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal — Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam — Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan — Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s degree in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralology, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed post-doctorate work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

