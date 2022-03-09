Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX Star Diamond Corporation is pleased to announce an update on the Fort à la Corne Joint Venture . Fort à la Corne Joint Venture Star Diamond is pleased to report that technical meetings concerning the FalCon Project took place on March 3 and 4, 2022 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada. Star Diamond received in-person presentations from both Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. and Rio Tinto ...

DIAM:CA