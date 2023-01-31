Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY IS DIAMOND MONTH

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is excited to announce that during the month of February, Star will be revealing each day on our social media platforms and website, one of the vast array of stunning diamonds recovered from the Fort à la Corne Project ("FALC").  Each diamond revealed will be named and the provenance of the stone will be disclosed.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

February is the month of showing your love and what better way to profess love than with diamonds.  February is "Diamond Month" at Star Diamond, and we hope that you will take this opportunity to follow our daily disclosure of these stunningly unique world class Saskatchewan diamonds and their respective provenance.

Please go to our website www.stardiamondcorp.com to find our links to all Social Media Accounts, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".  Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's suggestion that February 2023 is "Diamond Month" for Star Diamond.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

LUCARA DIAMOND CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 RETAIL MARKETING ROADSHOW IN STOCKHOLM

 (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 marketing roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden . The Company is scheduled to host a retail investor presentation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 6:00pm Central European Time at World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70 in Stockholm (Room: Casablanca ). View PDF version .

Please RSVP to reriksson@rive6.ch to confirm your attendance.

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results, and Guidance for 2023

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2022") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT 2023 PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS CONVENTION

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the 2023 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention on March 5-8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Our technical team will be in attendance to discuss the Fort à la Corne Project ("FALC") and the diamonds that have been recovered from it, at Booth #2550.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

In addition, on Monday, March 6, 2023 , for one day only our technical team, along with our Diamond Pricing Consultant, will be exhibiting a stunning display of high-quality diamonds that have been recovered from FALC at our PDAC booth. These stones will range from rough uncut diamonds through polished stones to finished jewelry product. The Company has recovered more than 160,000 individual diamonds to date from the Project and this is a great opportunity to see some of these attractive Saskatchewan diamonds up close.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's attendance and availability of diamonds to be exhibited at the 2023 PDAC.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") announces today that, effective January 1, 2023 Ewan Mason will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer of Star Diamond .  Mr. Mason has been a director of Star Diamond since September 2017 and also serves as Chair of the Board of the Company.  Mr. Mason is currently the owner of several private corporations and prior to this was a Managing Director at several mining investment banks both in Canada and abroad as well as an exploration geologist.  Mr. Mason has served as a director and chair of numerous mining and exploration companies.  His appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer follows the previously announced retirement of Ken MacNeill as Star Diamond's President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2022 .

Mountain Province Diamonds Completes Previously Announced Refinancing Transaction

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX : MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces the closing of its previously announced refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") involving the issuance of US$195.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 (the "New Notes") to refinance US$189,150,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's existing 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 (the "Existing Notes"). The remaining balance of the Existing Notes, which matured today, were repaid with cash on hand.

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders, with Shareholders Voting to Approve Previously Announced Refinancing Transaction

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2022 (the "Special Meeting") 99.3% of the votes held by disinterested shareholders were cast in favour the previously announced refinancing transaction involving the issuance of approximately US$195.0 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured second lien loan notes (the "New  Loan  Notes")  to  refinance US$189,150,000 of the Company's existing 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 (the "Existing Notes").

