Star Diamond Clarification for Existing Shareholders on Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of up to C$2.0 Million

TSX: DIAM

/Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswires/

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the " Company ") notes that in response to a significant number of enquiries received from existing shareholders regarding their eligibility to participate in the financing announced Dec 15, 2023 the Company provides the following clarification:

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

The Company advises that if you are an existing shareholder interested in participating in the Offering at a minimum subscription amount of $10,000 , please contact Star Diamond Corporation by email at stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com to discuss exemptions available for you under existing securities law.

The Offering will consist of any combination of (i) units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.09 per Unit; and (ii) "flow-through" units of the Company ("FT Units") at a price of C$0.11 per FT Unit, subject to maximum aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.0 million . Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share") and one Warrant, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through share") at an exercise price of C$0.14 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering is expected to close in one or more tranches, the first of which will occur on or before December 29, 2023 and involve the issuance of all FT Units issuable pursuant to the Offering. The Company may close concurrent or subsequent tranches of Units pursuant to the Offering, on or prior to January 26, 2024 . The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date of the Offering.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the completion of the Offering and the prospective nature of the Company's property interests.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, availability of financing, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, and annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond , those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond , investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c7684.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
Star Diamond Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of up to C$2.0 Million

TSX: DIAM

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FORT À LA CORNE KIMBERLITES ORION NORTH KIMBERLITES: TECHNICAL UPDATE

 Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this technical update on the Orion North Kimberlites. Orion North is a cluster of four contiguous kimberlites that have been erupted in close proximity to each other. These four kimberlites that form Orion North represent the largest volume of contiguous, diamond-bearing kimberlite on Earth. The four kimberlites within Orion North are referred to by their original geophysical target numbers: K147, K148, K120 and K220. The location of these kimberlites relative to the Star and Orion South kimberlites is shown on the Regional Map.

Orion North Regional Map (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Highlights
  • The partially evaluated Orion North kimberlites (K147/K148, K120 and K220) are estimated to contain more than 500 million tonnes of diamond bearing kimberlite ( News Release Mar 06, 2014 ).
  • Initial diamond parcels recovered from large diameter drill ("LDD)") samples from Orion North kimberlites K120, K147/K148, all contain diamonds over one carat, including two high value stones of 7.50 and 6.88 carats, respectively. The presence of these large, high-quality diamonds points to the potential for coarse diamond size frequency distributions for the Orion North kimberlites.
  • The Orion North kimberlites have significantly elevated proportions of Type IIa diamonds , particularly K147/K148, which has 52 percent Type IIa diamonds in the size range from 0.05 to 7.00 carats.
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") conducted extensive exploration work between 2017 and 2022 to prioritize the Fort à la Corne kimberlites outside of Star and Orion South. This work, using the latest exploration techniques, enabled them to conclude that Orion North is the target for further exploration and evaluation .
Orion North: More than 500 Million Tonnes of Diamond Bearing Kimberlite

The Target for Further Exploration ("TFFE") estimated for the significant economic kimberlite units with Orion North is estimated to include between 511 and 609 million tonnes of kimberlite containing some 25 and 50 million carats of diamonds. The TFFE is conceptual in nature and is not a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration work will result in the TFFE being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The details of the TFFE estimates for the individual kimberlites are listed in Table 1 below.

Table 1. TFFE Summary Table for Orion North

Kimberlite Body

Range of Tonnes 1
(000's)

Range of Grade 2
(cpht, DTC+1)

Range of Carats 3
(000's, DTC+1)

Orion North (K120) EJF

170,749 – 198,723

5.27 – 10.94

9,732 – 20,209

Orion North (K147, K148, K220) EJF 3 & 4

340,421 – 410,302

2.75 – 8.37

15,740 – 30,241

Total

511,170 – 609,025


25,472 – 50,450

1 The range of tonnes is based on the standard deviation of the specific gravity measurements for each kimberlite body and lithologic unit.

2 Range of grades reflects the lowest and highest grades from all the lithologic units within each kimberlite body.

3 Kimberlite carat ranges are a summation of the low and high ranges of carats for all the lithologic units in each kimberlite body.

The TFFE has been calculated using macrodiamond results from existing LDD holes and incorporates the average LDD grade adjustment factors used in previous evaluations of the Star and Orion South Kimberlites. The TFFE calculation procedures were found to reproduce the existing Star and Orion South Resource models to well within the variance envelope of the underlying data sets and the errors inherent in the estimation procedures employed. The details of the evaluation data for the kimberlites included in the TFFE are included in Table 2 below.

Table 2. Drilling Statistics for Kimberlites included in the TFFE

Kimberlite Body

Area
(ha)

Core Holes
Drilled

Total Core
Drilling (m)

SG 1

(#)

#LDD 2

(#)

LDD 3
(Tonnes)

LDD 4 Carats
(DTC +1)

K120

105

50

12,345

468

15

5,190

296

K147/K148, K220

320

181

40,029

1,051

15

4,986

171

1 Number of specific gravity measurements for each kimberlite body.

2 Number of large diameter drill holes (LDD) used in TFFE for each kimberlite body.

3 Total LDD tonnes from all lithological units from each kimberlite body used in TFFE.

4 Total LDD carats from all lithological units from each kimberlite body used in TFFE.

These TFFE tonnage and carat estimates confirm that the initial sampling already conducted on Orion North justifies further exploration and evaluation and Orion North is a potential target for future Trench Cutter ("TC") bulk sampling. Significant drilling has been completed over time on the Orion North kimberlites and the details of these drill programs to date are documented in Table 3 below and the Detailed Map.

Table 3. Orion North Drill Program Details

Kimberlite

Project Year

Number of Holes

Hole Type

Meters Drilled

K120

1991-2020

69

Core & RCA

16,836.45

K120

2007-2008

16

LDD

3,762.54

K147

1991-2020

84

Core & RCA

17,820.39

K147

1999-2006

8

LDD

1,758.28

K148

1991-2020

96

Core & RCA

21,493.13

K148

2006-2007

9

LDD

1,956.27

K220

1996-2006

15

Core & RCA

3,343.90

Orion North: Coarse Diamond Size Frequency Distribution

LDD mini-bulk samples from Orion North K120 and K147/K148 have yielded a significant number of diamonds 0.9 carat and above ( Table 4 ). The elevated proportion of these larger diamonds in LDD mini-bulk samples is anomalous and speaks to the potential for a coarse diamond size frequency distribution in these Orion North kimberlites.

Table 4. Orion North Diamond Statistics for LDD Mini-bulk Samples

Kimberlite

Total
Carats

Total
Stones

Stones
>0.9 carat

Largest Stone
(Carats)

K120

297

3,410

25

7.53

K147/ K148

171

1,960

16

6.89

Orion North: Significant Proportions of Type IIa Diamonds

Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites. Only a small number of active diamond mines regularly produce Type IIa diamonds with the most important of these mines being Letseng-la-Terae (Letseng Mine) in the Kingdom of Lesotho and more recently Karowe in Botswana . While Letseng is a low grade (1.5-3 cpht) kimberlite and Karowe approximately (15 cpht), they are probably the most prolific source of large high-value Type IIa diamonds, which contribute to making Letseng and Karowe highly economic deposits. The number and the percentage of Type IIa diamonds for the major EJF units at Orion North are documented in Table 5 below. As shown in Table 5, the 10.8 percent proportion of Type IIa diamonds in K120 is significantly elevated, the 52.1 percent Type IIa proportion in K147/K148 is uniquely high and suggests that K147/K148 has the potential to host many large diamonds.

Table 5. Orion North Kimberlite (Diamonds +7 DTC (0.05 carats) to 7 carats)

Geological Unit

Number of
Diamonds Typed

Number of

Type IIa Diamonds

Percentage

Type IIa Diamonds

Early Joli Fou K147/K148 (LDD)

1,019

531

52.11

Early Joli Fou K120 (LDD)

1,545

167

10.81

The largest stones from the EJF in each kimberlite, both of which are also the highest value stones, are listed in Table 6 below. Diamond descriptions and valuations were completed by Mr. Nelson Karun , Diamond Specialist.

Table 6. Description and Valuation of Largest Diamonds Recovered from K120 and K147/K148

Kimberlite

(Early Joli Fou)

Size
(carats)

Type

Colour

Model

Estimated Price
US$/Carat

Estimated Stone Value
US$ (May 2022)

K120

7.50

I

H

Makeable

4,051

30,391

K147/K148

6.88

IIa

VTLB (H)*

Makeable

3,544

24,404

*VTLB Very Top Light Brown Polishes to the equivalent of H colour

Senior VP Corporate Development Star Diamond, George Read , states: "The Orion North kimberlites have been shown to exhibit a unique set of attributes which make them a target for future exploration: over 500 million tonnes of diamond-bearing kimberlite with coarse diamond size frequency potential and significantly elevated proportions of Type IIa diamonds, particularly in K147/K148. The coarse diamond size frequency distributions, abundance of Type IIa diamonds and the shallower overburden (some 93 metres) offset the relatively low grade (8-11 cpht) and, with additional evaluation, have the potential to have positive economics."

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read, Senior Vice President Corporate Development, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell, Vice President Exploration, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are the Corporation's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement and the Project's potential to be a significant contributor to both the local communities and the broader Saskatchewan economy.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond , those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond , investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

Orion North Detailed Map (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/12/c1209.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT TECHNICAL UPDATE AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subsequent to the recently announced transaction with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") whereby Star Diamond has agreed to acquire all of RTEC's interest in the Fort à la Corne Joint Venture Star Diamond's technical team is once again now focussed on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star Orion South Diamond Project, with the aim of a future development decision. The initial work aims to prepare a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Pre-Feasibility ("PFS") study.  The PFS study will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO'S 75% INTEREST IN FORT À LA CORNE DIAMOND PROJECT

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (" Star Diamond ") is pleased to announce that it has today entered into a binding agreement (the " Agreement ") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (" RTEC "), providing for the transfer by RTEC to Star Diamond of all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne diamond project located in central Saskatchewan (the " Project ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

TSX:MPVD and OTC: MPVDF

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) announces its financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3 2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

×