Life Science NewsInvesting News

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec ("WuXi"), Shanghai, for the small-scale production of TFC-1326, a powerful active against the aging effects on skin.

Years of groundbreaking research by Sirona's team of scientists at TFChem has shown in preclinical studies that TFC-1326 has the potential to reverse the effects of aging on skin, including the potential to eliminate fine wrinkles. The scientific data is strong, and we are now preparing for a clinical trial. There are no existing compounds that our scientists are aware of, that have the potential to reverse the effects of the aging process on skin to truly restore its structure and youthful appearance. The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle markets are estimated to be $271 Billion USD globally by 2024.

We are in advanced discussions with a leading clinical trial provider designing the planned clinical trial. Other necessary steps, including formulation and safety work, is being organized. As soon as this is completed and the clinical study starts, we will provide further information on this.

"There are many anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products available on the market currently. But to truly reverse the damage to the skin integrity that occurs naturally with aging is an area of unmet need. Our goal is to demonstrate clinically the potential of TFC-1326 to restore the integrity of the skin and return a more youthful appearance. The treatment of fine wrinkles is also a goal . BOTOX® is the most effective on dynamic wrinkles while static wrinkles typically are managed by fillers. TFC-1326 has the potential to replace or supplement dermal filler injections to treat these static wrinkles," said Dr Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "TFC-1326 with its unique mechanism of action is revolutionary in the aesthetic skin care space. Like our recent success, licensing TFC-1067 and the corresponding compound family globally , we see this as another opportunity to showcase the tremendous potential of our platform technology. And, of course, we are pursuing another lucrative licensing agreement for TFC-1326."

About WuXi AppTec
WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver ground-breaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions.

With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,900 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated."
For more information, please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading cosmetics and pharma companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone payments and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's R&D unit, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc.TSXV:SBMBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem Inc.

Sirona Biochem Inc.

Overview

Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) is a biotechnology company with an innovative platform for developing safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development (R&D) laboratory TFChem. Sirona Biochem’s business model centers on leveraging its technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading global companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements as well as joint ventures.

TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable in that they have broad application potential for the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Examples of commercially available carbohydrate-based drugs include viral neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu, and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) SGLT2 inhibitor Invokana™. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, allowing the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s product pipeline includes an SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as cosmeceuticals such as compound libraries for safe and effective skin lighteners and anti-aging compounds. The company has completed two successful licensing agreements. The first, for its SGLT2 inhibitor to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical in China, which is now in advanced Phase I clinical trials. The second was a non-exclusive license to Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States, for Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067. The compound has proven safe and effective in clinical trials.

Sirona Biochem is led by a highly experienced team of finance and biotechnology professionals. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of the French biotechnology company TFChem. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. She is the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, the French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

Sirona Biochem’s Company Highlights

  • Proven technology platform based on a proprietary fluorination chemistry leading to a pipeline of products across a broad range of applications, including therapeutics, cosmeceuticals and biological ingredients.
  • Diabetes drug TFC-039 has been licensed to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical and is currently in advanced Phase 1 clinical studies. Fosun Pharma is one of the largest healthcare companies in China.
  • China represents the world’s largest population of diabetic patients.
  • Skin lightener product TFC-1067 has had positive results from efficacy and safety trials in the United States and was shown to be better than 2 percent hydroquinone for treating skin discoloration.
  • Sirona Biochem has licensed its skin lightener product TFC-1067 to Rodan + Fields under a non-exclusive agreement and is seeking further partnering opportunities for the product.
  • Several potential multinational licensing deals are expected in 2020.
  • Has an experienced management team of capital market and biotechnology professionals.

Sirona Biochem’s Technology Platform

Sirona Biochem’s technology platform is based on a fluorination chemistry that stabilizes carbohydrate-based molecules to improve their cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical qualities. Carbohydrate molecules play a central role in cell to cell communication and have the ability to interact with proteins, hormones, viruses, toxins and bacteria. In this way, carbohydrates perform a variety of essential biological functions in the human body, making them valuable components for the development of therapeutics and cosmeceuticals.

While they have broad application potential, carbohydrates are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Using chemistry techniques originally developed by TFChem, Sirona has overcome the challenge of stabilizing carbohydrates to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. This proprietary chemistry method involves strengthening the bond of a carbohydrate molecule by strategically placing fluorine atoms with the molecule. The result is enhanced stability and bioavailability of carbohydrate-based molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s fluorination platform has multiple applications, including improving the properties of drugs in development or discontinued drugs that may have been shelved for stability reasons as well as for the development of new products for cosmetics and biological manufacturing.

Sirona Biochem’s Product Pipeline and Partnerships

Sirona Biochem is exploring multiple commercial opportunities and partnerships for its fluorination technology platform and currently has three high-value programs in development. Each program was chosen for its high market potential and attractive development timeline.

  • Therapeutics – Diabetes, anti-inflammatories and anti-infectives
  • Cosmeceuticals – Anti-aging and depigmenting agents (skin lighteners)
  • Biological Ingredients – Inducers and adjuvants for biological development and preservation

The three most advanced products on this platform include diabetes therapeutics, cosmetic skin lighteners and anti-aging cream.

sirona product pipeline may 2020

Therapeutics: Diabetes Drug TFC-039

Sirona Biochem’s diabetes drug TFC-039 is a sodium-glucose co-transporter SGLT2 Inhibitor compound developed using the company’s proprietary fluorination technology. SGLT2 Inhibitors act in the kidneys to reduce the reabsorption of glucose into the bloodstream. TFC-039 has achieved positive results in head-to-head preclinical studies, performing better than Johnson & Johnson’s canagliflozin (Invokana™), which was given US FDA market approval in March 2013 and in European market approval in November 2013.

Globally, diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019 and at least US$760 billion in health expenditures. The number of adults living with diabetes in 2019 totaled approximately 463 million, and that figure is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045.

In 2014, Sirona licensed SGLT2 Inhibitor TFC-039 to Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals for development and commercialization exclusively in the People’s Republic of China, the largest population of diabetes patients in the world. In exchange for this license, Wanbang Biopharma has provided an upfront payment and will give milestone payments of up to US$9.5 million in addition to royalty payments for product sales. Wanbang is currently in Phase I clinical studies with SGLT2 Inhibitor TFC-039.

Cosmeceuticals: Skin Lighteners and Anti-Aging Cream

Sirona Biochem has a library of skin lightening compounds and is in partnership discussions for compound TFC-1067. The French government awarded a C$1.9 million innovation grant to the company’s subsidiary TFChem in 2011 to develop its cosmetic skin lightener program to the commercial-ready stage. The product has indications for treating various skin conditions including hyperpigmentation, melasma, vitiligo and rosacea. The most common skin lightening agent today is hydroquinone, however, this compound has been linked to cancer and has been banned in Europe since 2001.

Sirona Biochem is working to meet the demand for a safer and more effective skin lightening cream. In 2019, the company conducted safety and efficacy trials for the depigmenting agents in its TFC-1067 product. In April of 2019, the company announced that during a US-based clinical trial the product was shown to perform better than the gold standard 2 percent hydroquinone in improving irregular or patchy discoloration to create an even skin tone. In January of 2020, Sirona Biochem announced the product demonstrated 100 percent safety in a final toxicology test for the increased dose (0.4 percent) of TFC-1067. Clinical trials of the product are expected to begin later in 2020.

The global market for skin lightening products is witnessing increasing demand with the largest growth in Asia, while North America and Europe are also epicenters of demand growth.

Sirona Biochem Global Skin Lightening Market

In September 2019, Sirona signed a definitive non-exclusive agreement with Rodan + Fields for the licensing and commercial sales of novel ingredient TFC-1067 to brighten and even skin tone. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirona will receive upfront and milestone payments as well as ongoing revenue in return for the manufacturing and supply of TFC-1067.

Anti-aging cream

Sirona Biochem is also developing an anti-aging compound library based on the naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in Antarctic fish and the company’s proprietary chemistry technology. Sirona’s studies have shown that these glycoproteins can protect against environmental stressors such as UV light, oxidation and nutrient deprivation. The company is working to prove its anti-aging products can potentially protect people’s skin cells against many of the stresses associated with natural aging and environmental effects. The global market for anti-aging products reached US$20.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.7 percent from 2019 to 2025.

Sirona Biochem’s Management Team

Dr. Howard J. Verrico, MD — CEO and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Howard Verrico obtained his medical degree from the University of Toronto in 1985 and has been a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia since July 1986. Dr. Verrico is currently a practicing emergency room physician. In addition, Dr. Verrico has extensive experience as a venture capitalist in the junior capital markets.

Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, PhD — Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of French-based biotechnology company TFChem. Since the acquisition of TFChem by Sirona Biochem in March 2011, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy has assumed the role of Chief Scientific Officer. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. Previous to founding TFChem, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy was a scientific leader at INSA (National Institute of Applied Sciences) in Rouen, France, where she developed a new technology on stabilized carbohydrates. Previous roles also include a post-doctoral position at the University College London and doctoral research at the Research Institute of Fine Organic Chemistry in Rouen, France. Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy received a PhD and Masters in Organic Chemistry as well as her business degree from the University of France. She is the author of several publications and patents and is also the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

Christopher Hopton, CGA — Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Hopton brings 25 years of expertise in financial management and operations. His extensive experience covers areas of financial planning, accounting policy and business process improvement. As a business investment and finance consultant, Hopton has worked with several public and privately-held companies. Most recently, Hopton was the Chief Financial Officer of Central Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company. Formerly, he held the position of Division Controller at Canadian Airlines where he was responsible for an annual operating budget of $200M. Hopton was also involved in the restructuring of 360 Networks, a network communications company, which led to a buyout by Bell Canada. Hopton earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada and received his professional designation as a Certified General Accountant.

Michelle Seltenrich, MBA — Vice President, Operations

Michelle Seltenrich brings 19 years of expertise in public biotech companies. Her experience ranges from both academic and industry R&D lab management to corporate mergers and acquisitions. Seltenrich was previously the Manager of Business Development at Forbes MediTech and was responsible for international business development, in-licensing and M&A. She played a key role in the successful acquisition of a U.S. based biotech company. Seltenrich holds a BSc from the University of British Columbia and an MBA in Technology Management from Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Alex Sandro Marazzi, MD — Director

Dr. Alex Marazzi is a family physician with certification in both Family and Emergency Medicine. He has been in family practice in Mission, British Columbia since 1997. He is also a part owner of a well established walk-in-clinic. Most recently he served as the Chief of the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital. Prior to practicing medicine in British Columbia, Dr. Marazzi was an Emergency Room physician for 7 years in Midland, Ontario. Dr. Marazzi earned his Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at UBC in 1985. While studying medicine he worked as a Hospital Pharmacist at Langley Memorial Hospital. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at UBC in 1989 and pursued an internship at Toronto East General Hospital.

Jason Tian — Director

Jason Tian has been providing legal services to international clients since 2007 and has worked in top firms in China such as Beijing Zhonglun, Beijing Zhongyin, Beijing Dacheng and is now a Senior Partner of Shanghai Landing Law Offices. He also worked as senior legal translator in UK-based firm, Clifford Chance LLP, before starting his legal career. Shanghai Landing Law Offices is a full-service law firm with headquarters in Shanghai, China. Lawyers at Landing provide full-service to clients in industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals as well as consumer retail in China. Landing has several domestic branches and overseas branches in the United States, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Cambodia.

Dr. Denis Richard, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Denis Richard earned his Ph.D. in Physiology at Laval University and received further postdoctoral training in nutrition and physiology at the Dunn Nutrition Unit at the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England. Dr. Richard is a full professor at the Department of Medicine at Université Laval. Together with serving as director of the Research Centre of the Institut de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec, and director of the Groupe Interdisciplinaire de Recherche sur l’Obésité de l’Université Laval, he is the recipient of the Merck Frosst / CIHR Research Chair in Obesity, the first Chair devoted to obesity research in Canada. He is active with several societies and associations and is a member of: The Canadian Obesity Network, The American Physiological Society, The Society for Neuroscience, The Endocrine Society, and The Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior. Dr. Richard is a well-established scientist with regard to the study of (i) neurosystems involved in the control and regulation of food intake, thermogenesis, and energy balance, (ii) the mechanisms whereby the gastrointestinal hormones influence energy balance regulation, (iii) the relationship between stress and obesity, (iv) the role of the sympathetic nervous system in controlling uncoupling protein 1 in brown adipose tissue, and (v) the role of uncoupling protein 2 in energy metabolism, oxidative stress and neuroprotection. He lists over 200 publications in his career.

Dr. Bruce Verchere, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Bruce Verchere is a Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC). He is also head of the Diabetes Research Program at the Child & Family Research Institute, and holds the Irving K Barber Chair in Diabetes Research. Dr. Verchere’s research aims to understand the function of pancreatic islet beta cells and their relevance in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, with a goal of developing therapeutic approaches for enhancing beta cell survival and function. He has published more than 90 manuscripts in the field of islet biology and diabetes and has been invited to present his research worldwide. Dr. Verchere was a Senior Scholar of the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research (MSFHR) and was awarded the UBC Outstanding Young Alumnus award in 2000 and the Canadian Diabetes Association Young Scientist award in 2006. He is currently chair of the CIHR Diabetes Obesity Lipid and Lipoprotein Disorders panel, Chair of the National Research Council of the Canadian Diabetes Association, and Chair of the MSFHR Research Advisory Council. He currently sits on the editorial board of the publications Diabetes and Canadian Journal of Diabetes.

Dr. Michael Walker, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Michael Walker has been a director and CEO of Verona Pharma since September 2006. He is an Emeritus Professor at the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Canada and has founded and managed various biotech companies in Canada and the UK. His research interests are wide including many aspects of general pharmacology (from basic to clinical studies), marine toxins and respiratory and cardiac pharmacology. Dr. Walker was the founder of Rhythm Search Developments (RSD) Ltd., which company evolved into Nortran Pharmaceuticals Inc. and subsequently Cardiome Pharma Corp. (TSX:COM, NASDAQ: CRME) whose drug, RSD1235, for the acute termination of atrial fibrillation (a disorder of heart beating), is currently the subject of a New Drug Application filed with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Caigan Du — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Caigan Du is a scientist at the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and an Associate Professor in the Department of Urologic Sciences at the University of British Columbia. He received a Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry in the UK and postdoctoral training in Immunology in the USA. He is interested in the pathogenesis of kidney ischemia-reperfusion injury and transplant rejection, and molecular control of urinary malignancies. He has been studying the impact of kidney donor-derived factors on renal allograft rejection, and the molecular pathways of kidney injury and regeneration in experimental models. He is also interested in developing medical solutions including drugs made from natural compounds for all kinds of health problems, including immune disorders, organ preservation, kidney failure and urinary cancer. He is the PI of many grant supports from the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c6910.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/13/c8213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sbm tsx

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c4848.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sirona biochem

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead to Present Latest Data From Across Liver Disease Development Programs at the International Liver Congress 2022

Two Oral Presentations and 22 Posters Will Be Presented Across HDV, HCV, HBV, NASH and PSC –

Oral Presentations of Latest Phase 3 Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) Efficacy and Safety and Patient-Reported Outcomes Data Reinforce the Clinical Importance of the First-in-Class Treatment for HDV –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces eShipper as Warehousing, Shipping and Fulfillment Partner in Preparation for Official Launch of Gummy Products

The Gummy Project Announces eShipper as Warehousing, Shipping and Fulfillment Partner in Preparation for Official Launch of Gummy Products

  • The Gummy Project to begin fulfilling purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022
  • eShipper enables The Gummy Project to fulfill ecommerce and B2B orders across Canada and the United States.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner in preparation for the official launch of its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy bees on July 11, 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce that the Company will begin fulfilling and shipping purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with a pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "We've been strategically building towards July 11 and are very much looking forward to successfully delivering our gummy products to our customers."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Atogepant ) to Support Label Expansion for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine

- Submission is based on pivotal Phase 3 PROGRESS chronic migraine study evaluating atogepant (QULIPTA TM ) in adult patients that met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo

- If approved, atogepant (QULIPTA) would be the first gepant (oral calcitonin gene-related peptide [CGRP] receptor antagonist) with a broad preventive treatment of migraine indication that expands treatment to patients with chronic migraine

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN FOUNDATION MORE THAN DOUBLES COMMITMENT TO LABXCHANGE, FREE VIRTUAL SCIENCE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Founding and Lead Sponsor in Collaboration with the Vice Provost of Advances in Learning at Harvard University

The Amgen Foundation today announced an increased commitment to LabXchange, an online science education platform that provides users with access to high-quality science education resources at no cost. The Amgen Foundation is expanding its impact on science education with Harvard's Vice Provost of Advances in Learning by more than doubling their investment in LabXchange. As the founding and lead sponsor of LabXchange, the Amgen Foundation has committed $30 million to enhance science learning opportunities for students and educators worldwide in addition to the $13 million previously donated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×