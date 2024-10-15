Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter, Fiscal 2025

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter, Fiscal 2025

Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter, Fiscal 2025

Trading Symbol:           TSX/NYSE American: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024 ("Q2 Fiscal 2025"). Silvercorp expects to release its Q2 Fiscal 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after market close.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Operational Results

  • Revenue of approximately $68.0 million , an increase of 26% over the same quarter last year ("Q2 Fiscal 2024")
  • Ore mined of 361,440 tonnes, up 32% over Q2 Fiscal 2024;
  • Ore milled of 297,205 tonnes, up 14% over Q2 Fiscal 2024;
  • Inventory stockpile ores grew to approximately 129,000 tonnes due to mill capacity constraints and will be processed starting the next quarter when the 1,500 tonnes per day expansion mill is in operation. Once being processed, the Company's metal production would have aligned with its Fiscal 2025 annual guidance.
  • Silver production of 1.7 million ounces, an increase of 4% over Q2 Fiscal 2024; Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) i production of approximately 1.8 million ounces;
  • Zinc production of approximately 5.8 million pounds, an increase of 26% over Q2 Fiscal 2024; and
  • Lead production of approximately 13.2 million pounds, a decrease of 18% over Q2 Fiscal 2024.

C onsolidated Operational Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023


Q2 Fiscal 2025


Q2 Fiscal 2024


Ying Mining District

GC

Consolidated


Ying Mining District

GC

Consolidated

Production Data








Ore Mined (tonnes)

272,046

89,394

361,440


220,636

52,829

273,465

Ore Milled (tonnes)








Gold ore

17,075

17,075


12,800

12,800

Silver ore

193,423

86,707

280,130


200,068

48,239

248,307


210,498

86,707

297,205


212,868

48,239

261,107

Head Grades








Silver (gram/tonne)

240

61



235

66


Lead (%)

2.8

0.8



3.5

1.1


Zinc (%)

0.6

2.4



0.7

2.5










Recovery Rates








Silver (%)

94.9

82.2



95.0

82.7


Lead (%)

94

87.9



95.0

90.2


Zinc (%)

70.4

90.2



71.7

89.8










Metal Production








Gold (ounces)

1,183

1,183


2,458

2,458

Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,518

137

1,655


1,506

84

1,590

Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces)

1,614

137

1,751


1,731

84

1,815

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

11,970

1,232

13,202


15,018

1,047

16,065

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

1,795

4,016

5,811


2,197

2,404

4,601









Metals Sold








Gold (ounces)

1,239

1,239


2,515

2,515

Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,505

136

1,641


1,498

80

1,578

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

11,980

1,278

13,258


14,275

900

15,175

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

1,818

4,074

5,892


2,163

2,415

4,578

At the Ying Mining District, a total of 272,046 tonnes of ore were mined in Q2 Fiscal 2025, up 23% over Q2 Fiscal 2024, and 210,498 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q2 Fiscal 2024. Approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver, 1,183 ounces of gold, 1.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, 12.0 million pounds of lead, and 1.8 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing a production increase of 1% in silver and decreases of 52%, 7%, 20%, and 18%, respectively, in gold, silver equivalent, lead and zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2024. Silver head grade of 240 g/t was higher than the Company's Fiscal 2025 annual guidance of 235 g/t. The decrease in gold, lead and zinc production is mainly due to i) processed ore is 1% less with approximately 129,000 tonnes of unprocessed ore stockpiled and ii) lower lead and zinc head grades.

At the GC Mine, 89,394 tonnes of ore were mined, up 69% over Q2 Fiscal 2024, and 86,707 tonnes of ore were milled, up 80% over Q2 Fiscal 2024. Approximately 137 thousand ounces of silver, 1.2 million pounds of lead, and 4.0 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 63%, 18% and 67%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2024.

Consolidated Operation Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023


Six monthes ended September 30, 2024


Six months ended September 30, 2023


Ying Mining District

GC

Consolidated


Ying Mining District

GC

Consolidated

Production Data








Ore Mined (tonnes)

528,125

177,162

705,287


434,384

142,301

576,685

Ore Milled (tonnes)








Gold ore

25,551

25,551


23,693

23,693

Silver ore

406,189

173,161

579,350


397,984

134,525

532,509


431,740

173,161

604,901


421,677

134,525

556,202

Head Grades








Silver (gram/tonne)

238

63



244

75


Lead (%)

3.0

0.8



3.5

1.3


Zinc (%)

0.6

2.4



0.7

2.7










Recovery Rates








Silver (%)

94.9

83.2



95.0

82.7


Lead (%)

94.2

89.1



95.3

90.6


Zinc (%)

71.4

90.3



70.3

90.2










Metal Production








Gold (ounces)

2,329

2,329


4,010

4,010

Silver (in thousands of ounces)

3,090

282

3,372


3,103

267

3,370

Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces)

3,271

282

3,553


3,458

267

3,725

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

26,050

2,771

28,821


30,400

3,481

33,881

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,263

7,982

12,245


4,310

7,112

11,422









Metals Sold








Gold (ounces)

2,237

2,237


4,010

4,010

Silver (in thousands of ounces)

3,095

285

3,380


3,129

264

3,393

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

26,099

2,822

28,921


29,277

3,228

32,505

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,311

8,065

12,376


4,295

7,203

11,498

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of mill capacity expansion and new tailing storage facility construction; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of health pandemic, such as COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

i Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio between the net realized selling prices of gold and silver achieved, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-financial-results-release-date-for-the-second-quarter-fiscal-2025-302277061.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CATSX:SVM
SVM:CA
The Conversation (0)
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Provides Share Repurchase Program Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) announces that to date it has acquired through the facilities of the TSX, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid announced November 23, 2017, 788,000 of its common shares at an average price paid per common share of CDN $2.89.  All common shares repurchased will be cancelled.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
For further information: Investor Contact: Lorne Waldman, Senior Vice President, Silvercorp Metals Inc., Phone: (604) 669-9397, Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881, Email: investor@silvercorp.ca, Website: www.silvercorp.ca.
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.newswire.ca

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

Related News

Resource Investing

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Uranium Investing

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

Gold Investing

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold By Aurum Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

Gold Investing

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Uranium Investing

More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Uranium Investing

C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt

×