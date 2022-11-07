Precious MetalsInvesting News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil (the " Canasil Shares ") in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper. Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico and in British Columbia .

(CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

Steve Cope , President, CEO and a director of Silver Viper commented, "I am very happy to announce this proposed acquisition as I believe that the strength of the new vehicle will be beneficial to shareholders of both companies. The portfolio of assets in Canasil is impressive and I believe that including them with our flagship La Virginia project adds a lot of value to Silver Viper. This will be achieved by conducting our own exploration programs, optioning certain assets, creation of maiden resources or spinning out projects into a new company.  We have a lot of options on how to proceed on each project and we will look to maximize the value on all of them."

"We are very pleased to announce this business combination with Silver Viper," commented Michael McInnis , Chairman of Canasil. "Silver Viper has excellent experience working in Mexico and they have a silver focus as does Canasil. We believe that there is a real synergy with our portfolio of projects and theirs. Silver Viper's Directors and management include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful exploration projects and we believe the combination will create significant value for our shareholders."

Terms of the LOI

The LOI provides that the Proposed Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) pursuant to the terms of a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") to be negotiated and entered into by Silver Viper and Canasil. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Silver Viper will acquire all of the outstanding Canasil Shares on the basis that shareholders of Canasil will receive one (1) common share of Silver Viper (each, a " Silver Viper Share ") for every four (4) Canasil Shares held (the " Exchange Ratio "). Treatment of outstanding Canasil convertible securities will be set out in the Definitive Agreement, provided that the number of Silver Viper Shares that holders of the Canasil convertible securities will become entitled to following closing of the Proposed Transaction will be adjusted by the Exchange Ratio. The LOI further contemplates that at closing of the Proposed Transaction, Canasil will have the right to nominate one member to the board of directors of Silver Viper. Prior to completion of the Arrangement, Silver Viper will be required to complete a financing for gross proceeds of at least $1,000,000 and Canasil will be required to complete a financing for gross proceeds of at least $260,000 .

The Definitive Agreement will include the terms set out in the LOI and summarized in this press release and such other representations, warranties, conditions, covenants and provisions customary for transactions of this nature and that are not inconsistent with the LOI. The Company and Canasil expect to negotiate and execute the Definitive Agreement on or before December 20, 2022 . Pursuant to the LOI, Canasil has agreed that if it doesn't execute the Definitive Agreement reflecting the material terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction set forth in the LOI or material terms and conditions substantially similar thereto (other than as a result of either mutual agreement with Silver Viper to terminate the LOI or to change such material terms and conditions in any material respect or the unilateral decision of Silver Viper not to proceed with the Proposed Transaction based on Silver Viper's due diligence or otherwise), then Canasil will pay Silver Viper a $500,000 termination fee.

The LOI is non-binding and there can be no assurance that the Definitive Agreement will be entered into or that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The closing of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to Silver Viper's satisfactory completion of due diligence of Canasil; the negotiation of the Definitive Agreement and other final documentation; Canasil shareholder approval; completion of additional financings by each of Canasil and Silver Viper; and court, corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Appoint of New Technical Advisor

The Company is also pleased to announce that Tatiana Alva Jimenez , M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Belcarra Group Management Ltd., has been appointed as a Technical Advisor to Silver Viper. As well as a geological sciences degree from both Peru and Canada , she has 18 years of international experience with companies and mining industry consulting firms.  She is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and Sociedad Geológica del Perú. She holds a Geology degree from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru and a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of British Columbia , Vancouver, BC , Canada . She is bilingual in English and Spanish. Of direct application to Silver Viper is her experience in Mexico , where she has worked on projects in the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Mesa Central.

Additional Tranche of Private Placement

Further to its press release dated July 6, 2022 , the Company also announces that on September 30, 2022 , following receipt of TSXV approval, it closed an additional tranche (the " Additional Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced on June 6, 2022 . The Additional Tranche was comprised of 1,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") issued at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000 .

Each Unit consists of one Silver Viper Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.30 per Share until September 30, 2024 . The Silver Viper Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Silver Viper shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on January 31, 2023 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. No fees were paid to any finders in connection with the closing of the Additional Tranche.

The securities described herein in respect of the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States , nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silver Viper

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

About Canasil

Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of 100% owned silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico , and in British Columbia, Canada . The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects through to discovery and further development. The Company is actively engaged in the exploration of its mineral properties, and maintains an operating subsidiary in Durango, Mexico , with full time geological and support staff for its operations in Mexico .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Silver Viper,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information with respect to Silver Viper including but not limited to: comments regarding the terms upon which the Proposed Transaction will be completed; comments on the future development or spin out of mineral projects or properties; the negotiation and execution of the Definitive Agreement; the potential effects of the Proposed Transaction; potential financings that will occur in respect of the Proposed Transaction; the appointment of a new member to the board of directors of the Company; payment of any termination fees; and use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated completion of the Proposed Transaction, Silver Viper has provided them in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the time required to negotiate the Definitive Agreement and complete matters relating to the Proposed Transaction, including the additional financings of Silver Viper and Canasil; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary shareholder, regulatory, court, corporate and other third party approvals; and the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Proposed Transaction not closing when planned or at all or on terms and conditions set forth in the LOI; the failure to obtain necessary shareholder, court, regulatory and third party approvals in order to proceed with the Proposed Transaction; the benefit of the Proposed Transaction not being realized; the ability of Silver Viper or Canasil to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") available on www.sedar.com . The risk factors identified in the financial statements and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Silver Viper undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV:VIPR, OTCQB:VIPRF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality, early-stage projects. The group aims to build value through discovery and deposit definition with the goal of attracting the interest of senior resource companies looking to acquire advanced mineral properties. Silver Viper establishes strict minimum thresholds for resource target size, ensuring that they make effective use of the company’s capital and deliver as much value as possible to its shareholders.

Silver Viper is currently focused on exploring and advancing the La Virginia goldsilver project in Sonora, Mexico. The project’s current form was achieved by the combination of two groups of claims acquired by the company. The first claims were acquired 100 percent from Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS,TSX:PAAS), which retains a royalty and right of first offer on any deal should Silver Viper successfully define an economic deposit. The second group is internal to the Pan American claims and Silver Viper has the right to earn 100 percent interest by way of an option agreement. The gold-silver exploration project has seen significant work in certain parts, though much of the mineralized trend remains untested. Historically reported high-grade findings from previous work include a 23.5-meter interval grading at 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp

In April 2022, Silver Viper advanced its exploration drilling at El Rubi, and expansion of mapping and sampling coverage across the project area. Recent drilling was performed at the Paredones Zone on the eastern structural mineralized trend. Quantec Geoscience contractors completed data collection for a 31 line-kilometre magnetotelluric geophysical survey covering approximately 610 hectares (1,500 acres).

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability to discover and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders. The management team are members of the Belcarra Group, a team of industry professionals who have technical and capital markets experience in developing projects, including those associated with Orko Silver, Orex Minerals (TSXV:REX), Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV:DV) and Barsele Minerals (TSXV:BME). They have a strong history of entering agreements with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG,TSX:FR,FWB:FMV), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

Company Highlights

  • La Virginia is an exploration property with a recent exploration history including approximately 52,000-meters of drilling over 188 drill holes.
  • Publicly-reported drill tests at La Virginia reported findings as high as 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.
  • Experienced technical and management team with proven ability to unlock value by developing projects through exploration.
  • Management and institutional shareholders own 39 percent and 35 percent of the shares respectively.
  • In 2021, Silver Viper submitted an independent technical report supporting the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Project.
  • In 2022, the company, through Quantec Geoscience, completed a TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating geophysical survey at La Virginia.

Key Projects

La Virginia Gold-Silver Project

In June 2018, Silver Viper entered into an option agreement with a syndicate of individual claim owners. The agreement gives Silver Viper the right to earn a 100 percent interest in the 2,102-hectare Rubi-Esperanza property for $4.5 million dollars in staged, escalating payments over four years. To further consolidate the company’s land position, in December 2018 Silver Viper acquired the surrounding mineral claims and a proprietary dataset covering previous drilling on Rubi-Esperanza from Pan American Silver. In June 2019, Silver Viper renegotiated its Rubi-Esperanza option agreement to purchase the three concessions that comprise the La Virginia project for a lesser amount and with an extra year to complete the payments. The two agreements form the current 35,598-hectare property which encompasses almost 40 kilometers of a prospective mineral trend.

The La Virginia property is located 220 kilometers east-northeast of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora within the Sierra Madre Occidental. The property is also 100 kilometers north of the Dolores gold-silver operation and 90 kilometers south of the El Tigre gold-silver operation.
La Virginia exploration model

La Virginia exploration model

Historic exploration

There is evidence of small-scale underground mining in several locations on the property in the 1970s and totals approximately 210-meters of underground development. However, the property was officially identified by Minefinders Corp. in 2007, during a regional targeting program.

Following a period of surface mapping and geochemical sampling, Minefinders initiated a drilling program from 2010 through to early 2013. Publicly available data is limited, though MD&A documents indicate that Minefinders spent as much as $3.5 million on 48 diamond drill holes totaling 15,686 meters in 2011 alone. Grades reported by Minefinders include 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent and 15 meters of 6.14 g/t gold equivalent.

Silver Viper

Minefinders was acquired by Pan American in January 2012, largely for the operating Dolores silver-gold mine. Minefinders drill tested La Virginia during the acquisition process, with Pan Am continuing exploration drilling into early 2013. At the commencement of Silver Viper’s involvement, there were 188 diamond drill holes completed on the property.

Historical exploration work identified anomalous gold and silver mineralization in structures ranging numerous kilometers from known showings. Silver Viper has reviewed existing data on the project, including an overview of existing drill core and logging. The company is also conducting an ongoing regional reconnaissance survey on the greater claim area to identify prospective areas for follow up exploration.

The drilling program was designed to provide several confirmation holes in areas of known mineralization and to test previously undrilled mineralized showings. Over the course of 2018, Silver Viper completed 4,753 meters of drilling over five prospect areas that distributed along 11 kilometers of a structural trend, resulting in the discovery of the El Rubi and Con Virginia zones.

Ongoing exploration

In 2021, Silver Viper filed an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The NI 43-101supports the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Precious Metal Project. The 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate showed a total indicated resource of 6,179,000 tonnes with 154,300 oz of gold and 6,929,000 oz of silver. The total inferred resource is at 10,104,000 tonnes with 260,300 oz of gold and 12,941,300 oz of silver.

To date, the company completed its TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating Geophysical Survey. Silver Viper had engaged Quantec Geoscience to execute the survey centered on the El Rubi Deposit, Paredones and El Molino target areas.

Silver Viper

The company continues all prospecting works along the El Rubi trend and the adjacent El Molino trend. Advance activities were conducted at the La Colmena, Paredones and El Molino South prospect areas. These early-stage prospects host outcroppings of silicified hydrothermal breccias and quartz veining, similar to breccias and veining seen in the El Rubi area. Other current work includes rock chip sampling and mapping.

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability of discovering and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders as demonstrated with the discovery of Orko Silver Corp’s La Preciosa silver-gold deposit in Mexico as well as the Barsele gold project in Sweden. They have a strong history of entering agreements in the past with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining, First Majestic Silver, Fresnillo, Agnico Eagle and Hecla.

Management Team

Gary Cope - Chairman

Gary Cope has accumulated over 33 years of experience in corporate management and strategy, with a specific emphasis on public company finance. He arranged financing for the South Kemess project and later became heavily involved with the negotiations and selling of the deposit to Royal Oak Mines. In the past 12 years, he has acted as a senior officer and director for various publicly held companies, such as St. Phillips Resources. Cope served as the president, CEO and director of Orko Silver Corp, and was instrumental in negotiating and arranging the sale of Orko Silver to Coeur d’Alenes Mine Corp in 2013. He currently holds those same positions with Orex Minerals Inc. and Barsele Minerals Corp.

Steve Cope - President and CEO

Steve Cope has 12 years’ experience in the mining sector. He has worked in corporate development for Orko Silver Corp, Barsele Minerals Inc., Orex Minerals Inc. and Timmins Gold Corp. His responsibilities with these companies have covered a wide range of areas including financing companies, project evaluation, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

Carla Hartzenberg - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Carla Hartzenberg, CPA, CA, is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. She has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate. In addition, she gained extensive experience through a Canadian audit firm providing assurance services to publicly traded companies on the TSX, TSXV and OTC markets. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.

Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo. - Vice President Exploration

Dale Brittliffe is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in design and management of mineral exploration programs in Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. He has particular expertise in identifying and upgrading early stage projects and boasts a solid track record of successful stakeholder negotiations resulting in amicable and productive land access agreements. Based in Vancouver, he has eight years of experience managing exploration projects in northern Mexico and has previously completed such work for Kootenay Silver, Astral Mining and Orex Minerals Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Geology degree from Curtin University of Western Australia and a Bachelor of Science (Environmental) degree from the University of Western Australia.

Directors

Art Freeze, P.Geo. - Director

Art Freeze has an impressive 45 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. Until 2007, he served as the primary consulting geologist for Goldcorp Inc., and has held consulting, management and supervisory positions with international mining companies such as Cominco Ltd, Pasminco Exploration, Echo Bay Mines and Pan American Silver Corp. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) and was a consulting geologist and advisory board member for Orko Silver Corp.

Ross Wilmot, CPA, CA - Director

Ross Wilmot is a chartered accountant who has provided public companies with senior financial management services for more than 20 years. He offers exhaustive knowledge of reporting practices and requirements for public companies based in Canada and the United States. Wilmot has been involved in numerous business valuations and acquisitions, high tech start-ups and international mining operations.

