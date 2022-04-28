Life Science NewsInvesting News

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Amgen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2022, Amgen disclosed in its first quarter 2022 earnings release that "[o]n April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service (‘IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico" which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS "notice proposes penalties of approximately $2 billion." On this news, Amgen's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

