Scandium Exploration Update
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on multiple scandium exploration activities currently underway on the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects which are located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Parkes within central NSW on the Company’s Fifield and Avondale Projects (Figures 3 and 4).
Highlights
- Aircore drill program (100 holes / 2,664 metres) completed at the Murga Scandium Prospect across 20km² area to determine extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation
- 2,185 drill samples from Murga aircore drilling submitted for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024
- JORC Resource drilling (~ 2,000 metres RC / Diamond) at the Melrose Scandium-Cobalt Prospect to commence late this week with Resource Estimate expected by mid-June 2024
- Further leach test work focussed on maximising scandium recoveries along with XRD and petrological studies to commence shortly
- All activities fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR
Globally, western governments and advanced manufacturers are looking to secure long term supplies of critical minerals such as scandium from stable political jurisdictions, at quantities many times the current annual global production. Rimfire believes its Murga and Melrose Prospects offer significant opportunities in terms of deposit size and grade.
We are building strong momentum across our scandium prospects with the completion of the Murga aircore drill program and imminent commencement of the Melrose JORC Resource drilling. With ongoing metallurgical test work and other geological studies, 2024 is shaping up as a pivotal year for Rimfire and its shareholders”.
Murga Scandium Prospect
The Company has completed an air core drilling program (100 holes / 2,664 metres – Figure 1 and Table 1) at Murga to determine the extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation and 2,185 drill samples have now been submitted to ALS Pty Ltd for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024.
The new drilling program follows reconnaissance aircore drilling undertaken in 2023 by Rimfire which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes (See Figure 1 and Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023);
- 3m @ 132ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2425
- 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc from 3 metres
- 15m @ 125ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2427
- 6m @ 131ppm Sc from 15 metres in FI2429
- 27m @ 188ppm Sc from 0 metres in FI2434 including 12m @ 224ppm Sc from 3 metres, and
- 6m @ 173ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2435
Throughout the Murga prospect, scandium occurs within a strongly weathered horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).
While geological logging is continuing, an initial review of rock types intersected in the latest Murga drilling indicates that approximately 80% of the holes intersected ultramafic / mafic rock types (including pyroxenite). The significance of this observation will be confirmed once assay results are received however it’s worth noting that the FI2429 intercept quoted above occurred wholly within fresh pyroxenite rock types not the overlying weathered horizon.
The most recent aircore holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km². A size comparison between Murga and the Melrose Prospect is shown on Figure 1.
The closer-spaced drilling was undertaken at Murga North to specifically follow up the FI2426 to FI2429 intercepts drilled by Rimfire in 2023 (i.e., 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc) which lie within a 1,000-metre x 300-metre east west striking auger anomaly that overlies a linear magnetic feature within the northern portion of the Murga Intrusive Complex (“Murga North”).
To assist Rimfire’s understanding of the basement rock types at Murga, several samples have been submitted for petrological analysis including two samples of the scandium – anomalous fresh pyroxenite from FI2429 (15 – 21 metres).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for thirteen (13) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit with all holes intersecting significant intervals of gold mineralisation, including:
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m, incl. 1m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 151m (RDRC019)
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m (RDRC031)
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC022)
- 3m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 114m, incl. 1m @ 11.20 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC025)
- Drilling has identified two new high-grade shoots beneath the historical open pits at Silverstone and Silverstone South.
- Significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected under the Ricciardo deposit at shallow depths (of between 150 - 200m) – which confirms the potential for further discoveries below historical open pits.
- Drilling demonstrates the excellent potential for significant growth of the Ricciardo deposit and Resource.
- Assays from a further nine (9) RC holes are pending with results anticipated to be received in the next four weeks.
- The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth-focussed drilling of this area planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Ricciardo and the Golden Corridor to be the key focus of Warriedar’s exploration in 2024.
“We are very pleased with the results from this first batch of assays from the growth-focussed 2024 drilling program at Ricciardo. The results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ricciardo, which has a strike length of 2.3km with high-grade gold mineralisation occurring at numerous locations along the trend.
With further assays pending, and follow-up drilling planned to commence from next quarter, we are excited as to what our exploration activities at Ricciardo can deliver for Warriedar this year.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.
Robust high-grade extensions delivered across Ricciardo
21 holes have been drilled at Ricciardo during 2024 for 3,500m of drilling. This drilling was targeted to significantly extend the Ricciardo Mineral Resource boundaries at depth and along strike. The results released today have been able to achieve both goals.
Assay results have now been received for 13 holes drilled at Ricciardo. All 13 holes have returned significant gold intercepts, as reported in Table 2, with the better results provided below;
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m in RDRC019 beneath Ardmore pit.
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m in RDRC031 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 171m in RDRC032 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m in RDRC022 beneath Silverstone South pit.
- 10m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 156m in RDRC027 (ended within mineralisation) beneath Silverstone South pit.
The results have identified two additional high grade gold shoots within existing mineralisation as well as significant down-dip extension of the known mineralisation below the historic Silverstone and Silverstone South open pits. These results demonstrate the high-grade growth potential beneath Ricciardo both along strike and down dip of all five historic pits (Eastern Creek, Silverstone South, Silverstone (Copse), Ardmore, and Silverstone North) see Figure 3.
The Ricciardo deposit has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold (6 koz Measured, 203 koz Indicated, 267 koz Inferred).1 The oxide material at Ricciardo (extending to 45 - 60m depth) has previously been mined across two separate phases: 2001 - 04 and 2013 - 19.
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth.
The high-grade shoots comprising the Ricciardo mineralisation remain open both at depth and along strike. As a result of the strong growth potential (and its existing scale and grade), Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Follow-up drilling at Ricciardo is planned from Q2 CY2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every three (3) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per Share, together with one (1) New Option for every two (2) Shares applied for and issued exercisable at $0.003 per New Option on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Offer).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating
Highlights:
- Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
- The worldwide exclusive license will include:
- the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
- the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
- the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
- the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
- Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant
Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
- The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
- China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone
Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement
Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.
Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement,Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.
“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.
“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.
“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”
ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL
CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.
CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.
Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.
CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Can Mining Finally Go Millennial? Experts Talk Strategies for Attracting Young Investors
One of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history is coming in the next two decades, with an estimated US$84 trillion globally expected to be passed down from Baby Boomers to Millennials.
Compared to their older counterparts, Millennials and Gen Z have a higher risk tolerance, as is reflected in their love of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Millennials and Gen Z are also keen on aligning their investments with their values when it comes to the environment and sustainability — a fact that can make them uneasy about mining stocks.
Overcoming these negative sentiments is essential if the mining industry is to position itself to capture that US$84 trillion wealth transfer. But how? That was the main question posed at one panel at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which the Investing News Network had the opportunity to attend.
Led by Anthony Vaccaro, president of the Northern Miner Group, the panelists were Matthew Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund; Luc ten Have, founder of GoldDiscovery.com; and Nicholas Tartaglia and Dan Kozel, co-founders of NewGen Mindset. Here's what they had to say about getting Millennials interested in the mining sector.
Young investors wary of mining stocks
In addition to the sustainability challenges associated with mining, the industry's volatility over the past decade hasn’t helped younger investors' perception of resource sector stocks.
Geiger said in recent years the mining sector has experienced short periods of “nirvana” for precious metals, battery metals and, more recently, uranium. “But as a whole, there’s been a lot of money lost in the sector, and a lot of value destruction in the past 12 years,” he said, acknowledging that given those circumstances it's unrealistic to expect young investors to be excited about the space. “These are reactionary investors, they are not contrarian at the end of the day,” Geiger added. “But the industry can still prepare for the influx and not give up on this generation of investors.”
Appealing to Bitcoin investors
Kozel advised precious metals companies to look at how successful Bitcoin companies have been in attracting young investors. “There is a common theme here at play. And that common theme is the fact that if you own gold and silver, you probably don't trust the fiat system,” he explained. “And guess what? Those same investors are buying Bitcoin for that exact reason.” Kozel added that he owns both Bitcoin and precious metals.
Crypto-mining technology itself involves a large amount of energy and metals, which Kozel said the mining industry can use to further connect with this young investor class.
Social media engagement
What else should the mining industry to do win over Millennial and Gen Z investors?
The consensus among the panelists was that mining companies should establish a stronger social media presence and take advantage of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).
“Gen Z isn't coming to these conferences,” said ten Have. “The only way for them to get introduced is through those social media channels. I think the only way to reach them is through a coordinated social media campaign.”
Geiger agreed, saying it's inexcusable to not be on social media today. "It's not hard to do content at least on a weekly basis,” he said, recommending that companies tweet news releases with additional context, or share educational videos about the metal they are focusing on or the jurisdiction they are operating in.
Kozel spoke about the need for clearly communicated information about complex topics like 43-101 reports and drill results, sharing his experience as a young investor who had to learn about these topics. He sees an opportunity for companies that can take that information and simplify it for Millennial and Gen Z investors.
His NewGen Mindset co-founder Tartaglia said one of the problems is that there is very little information on mining in school and in the media. “There’s really a gap in the marketplace to inform and educate the next generation,” he noted.
Tartaglia also said that to learn more about mining companies he typically visits YouTube to see management interviews. With that in mind, he suggested field vlogs as a way for companies to highlight their value proposition.
“The younger generation wants a story,” he emphasized.
Click here to read the rest of the Investing News Network's PDAC content.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Highly Encouraging REE & Gallium Results at Larins Lane Project only ~25% of Samples Assayed to Date
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) advises that the first batch of 537 assays, have been received back from the December 2023 air-core drill campaign undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned Larin’s Lane project, located at the Smokebush project and approximately 350 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia.
The Larin’s Lane REE + Gallium Project is located within the newly Emerging Midwest clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) district of Western Australia, which is quickly earning a reputation as Australia’s premier destination for REE mineralisation. The Company notes that Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX: VMS) recently reported the highest-grade clay hosted REE intersection at their Jupiter project, which is located approximately 80 kilometres north of Terrain’s Larin’s Lane prospect (see VMS announcements dated 9 February 2024 and 8 March 2024) which further supports Terrain’s assertion of the enormous clay hosted REE potential of the mid-west region of WA.
Only ~25% of Samples Assayed and 4 of 101 holes Fully Assayed
A total of 27 holes have so far retuned REE above the 1,000ppm TREO lower cut-off
Selected holes include:
- 13m @ 1,069 ppm TREO from 80m - 23SBAC019
- 18m @ 1,004 ppm TREO from 84m - 23SBAC036 - sample zones above not assayed
- 3m @ 2,101 ppm TREO from 28m - 23SBAC067
- 4m @ 2,516 ppm TREO from 72m - 23SBAC078 - sample zones above not assayed
A total of 17 holes have so far retuned Gallium oxide grading above the 38 grams per tonne
Selected holes include:
- 6m @ 45.83 g/t - Ga2O3 from 96m - 23SBAC011 – sample zones above not assayed
- 20m @ 48.33 g/t - Ga2O3 from 4m - 23SBAC045
- 8m @ 46.77 g/t - Ga2O3 from 24m - 23SBAC071
The 537 assays received to date, largely represent samples taken at the regolith - bedrock interface, which corresponds approximately with the bottom 10 to 15 metres of each hole. Out of the 101 holes drilled, 20 holes have been fully sampled (but not for all elements), either because an individual drill hole being less than 16 metres or as part of a selected program to gain an understanding of the area’s broader regolith profile. Only about half of the currently tested samples have been submitted for a full suite of REE’s and Gallium, and so many sections of holes are incomplete with most intersections remaining open and untested, these samples have now been submitted for assay. Subject to their results the remaining ~1,252 samples bagged in 4m composites (~5,008 individual meters) may also be submitted for testing.
Note: A table of the assay results received to date can be seen in Appendix 1, also refer to Tables 4 & 5.
The practise of interface sampling is widely used across the industry as a cost-effective method for detecting mineralisation haloes around potential gold and base metal deposits which was being targeted. Whilst no gold or base metal anomalism has been detected, on closer examination Terrain identified significant elevated clay rare earth element (REE) and gallium (Ga) assays across the Larin’s Lane prospect, which will now be the primary focus of any future exploration across the Smokebush project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Related News
