Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Ionic Rare Earths

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise results of the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”), as announced on 20 November 2023. The SPP closed at 2.00pm (AWST) on Friday, 15 December 2023.

The SPP followed the successful completion of:

1. a placement of 261,904,762 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.021 to raise $5,500,000;

2. a commitment from Mr. Sufian Ahmad, a director of the Company, to subscribe for 19,047,617 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.021 to raise a further $400,000, subject to receiving approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held early in 2024.

(together, “the Placements”)

The SPP provided eligible shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.021 per share, being the same price as the Placements.

The Company received valid applications for 62,499,906 new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP raising approximately $1,312,500 with a shortfall of approximately $687,500. Mr Tim Harrison, the Company’s Managing Director, took up his full entitlement of shares under the SPP.

Shares applied for under the SPP will be allotted and issued today, Friday 22 December 2023. The Company would like to thank shareholders who supported the SPP.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ixrrare earth explorationrare earth stocksrare earth investing
IXR:AU
Ionic Rare Earths
Sign up to get your FREE

Ionic Rare Earths Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)

Ionic Rare Earths

Overview

Rare earth metals are best classified as difficult to discover and extract. In 2019, nearly 60 percent of global annual production (an estimated 132,000 tonnes) came from China, with only 12.2 percent of production coming from the second largest producer, the United States. But, what are rare earth metals? And why are they more important than ever?

Rare earth metals are classified into two categories: light and heavy. Light rare earth elements (LREEs) are commonly available and include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium. Heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) are more difficult to source (and therefore more expensive), and include samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, yttrium, and scandium.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D3QY7D2U



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Welcomes EU Critical Minerals Act Progress

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) welcomes developments from the European Union last week, where the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU governments, agreed on common text for the Critical Raw Materials Act to encourage recycling of magnet rare earths, now classified as Strategic Raw Materials.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Tim Harrison said the wholly-owned Ionic Technologies facility in Belfast, UK, was progressing key discussions with magnet manufacturers on swarf (metal and magnet making waste) recycling plus exploring opportunities to access a steady supply in magnets to be recycled from sources such as end-of-life turbines from grid scale wind farms and components from used electric vehicles.

"Our proprietary magnet recycling technology will help the EU meet these targets to develop domestic, secure, and sustainable supply chains to address strategic supply and sovereign security," Harrison said.

The EU's decision upgrades the benchmark for recycling of critical raw materials from 15 percent to at least 25 percent of annual consumption of raw materials by 2030.

"Our Belfast facility is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate our mining, refining and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths which are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," he said.

The European Union's media release states:

"The Critical Raw Materials Act is intended to make the EU more competitive and sovereign. It aims to cut red tape, promote innovation along the entire value chain, support SMEs and boost research and the development of alternative materials and more environmentally friendly mining and production methods.

The legislation will set up economic incentives and a more stable and secure business framework for the deployment of mining and recycling projects, with faster and simpler authorisation procedures."

As a next step in this legislative process, the informal agreement must be approved by both EU Parliament and Council to become law. It will be put to a vote in the Industry, Research and Energy committee on 7 December 2023.

The Belfast Demonstration Plant location, has the ability for the Belfast facility to meet EU criterion based upon the Windsor Framework, providing dual market access across the EU and UK and provides a platform for the Company to explore both commercialisation of the technology in Belfast and also wider Europe.



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Infill Results Deliver Higher Grade Intersections

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to advise initial drill results from the Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Company is progressing the development at the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").

Assay results for 56 holes of the 128-hole Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling program completed on Retention Licence (RL) 00007 have been received. The program is intended to increase resource estimation confidence from inferred to indicated status on resource areas A and B, and to test extensions of those areas to expand the mineral resource area. Figure 1* is a plan of the Makuutu 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and exploration target areas with MRE areas A and B located on the western end of the deposit located within RL00007.

Intersections compiled above the MRE lower cut-off of 200ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less Cerium Oxide (TREO-CeO2) are listed in Table 1* and shown diagrammatically in plan view in Figure 2*.

Drilling was on a 200 metre spaced pattern with forty nine (49) of the drill holes being extensions to the MRE and seven (7) are MRE Area A infill holes. Figure 2* shows the core hole locations (diamond shape) with intersection thickness (point size) and TREO grade (point colour) with the reported 200 metre spaced holes with bold hole numbers and the previous 400m spaced holes in italic hole numbers. Previously reported regional exploration RAB drill holes are also shown (round points).

The 49 extension holes were drilled up to 1.8 kilometres west of the western boundary of MRE Area A, within the Makuutu mineralised trend. This extension drilling shows mineralisation continues beyond the MRE boundary with narrow intersections in low lying areas on the margins of the mineralised plateaus and increasing in thickness on the plateaus.

The resulted infill holes have generally shown thicker and higher-grade intervals than the original 400 metre spaced drill holes used to estimate the inferred resource. Best intersections include;

- RRMDD762, with 21.8 metres at 783ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth; and
- RRMDD761, with 16.7 metres at 714ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth.

Several of both extension and infill drill holes show high grade heavy rare earth (HREO) and critical rare earth (CREO) intersections including extension holes;

- RRMDD712, with 9.9 metres at 952ppm TREO including 430ppm HREO and 530ppm CREO;
- RRMDD713, with 6.7 metres at 1,008ppm TREO with 428ppm TREO and 483ppm CREO; and
- RRMDD767, with 9.9 metres at 1,163ppm TREO with 672ppm HREO and 641ppm CREO.

The elevated proportions of HREO and CREO coincide with weathered limonitic veining and alteration in the clay and underlying saprock. Furter investigations of these results is required to determine the extents of these high-grade zones.

The results from the remaining 72 drill holes are currently at the laboratory in Perth being analysed or in transit from Makuutu to Perth for analysis.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K3XL569



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its rare earth magnet recycling business Ionic Technologies International Ltd ("Ionic Technologies"), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast UK.

Ionic Technologies is a global first mover in the recycling of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable, traceable and sovereign Rare Earth supply chains.

Ionic Technologies has received multiple new enquiries regarding partnering with the Company to utilise its magnet recycling technology to secure sustainable rare earths supply. Ionic is now ramping up its capabilities and moving operations at its Demonstration Plant to 24 hours, 7 days a week production capacity, which will enable greater volumes of rare earths to be produced for samples to potential customers, and which will facilitate converting these discussions into commercial agreements.

Ionic Technologies has already successfully secured funding for two CLIMATES grants from the UK Government's Innovate UK totalling GBP2 million (A$3.90 million) (ASX 12 September 2023) which provides a significant endorsement of the Company and the technology. Ionic Technologies successful grant funding submissions centred on two CLIMATES projects:

1. in partnership with Ford Technologies (Ford) and Less Common Metals (LCM), Ionic Technologies will develop a traceable, circular supply chain of rare earths for application in EV motors within the UK; and

2. in partnership with the British Geological Survey, Ionic Technologies will complete a feasibility study and supply chain analysis for a commercial magnet recycling plant in Belfast.

Ionic Technologies' Demonstration Plant has already produced quantities of high purity (> 99.5%) neodymium (Nd) and dysprosium (Dy) rare earth oxides (REOs), as announced 19 June 2023. After initial process commissioning and production runs through Q3 2023, Ionic Technologies has installed additional processing equipment, and is in the final stages of upgrading the installed control system which is now undergoing processing commissioning and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Ionic Technologies is targeting 24/7 operations from early January 2024, with commercial production runs to support the LCM and Ford collaboration, and processing end of life magnet samples for other potential customers.

These additional supply chain engagement discussions have progressed based upon reverse enquiry post production of high purity REOs in June 2023. The Company is evaluating several significant opportunities across the rare earth supply chain, and progressing supply arrangements with leading businesses in the permanent magnet supply chain.

Technology Overview

Since its founding in 2015, as a spinout from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Ionic Technologies has developed processes for the separation and recovery of REEs from mining ore concentrates and waste permanent magnets.

The technology developed is a step up in efficient, non-hazardous, and economically viable processing with minimal environmental footprint.

Ionic Technologies proprietary technology provides a universal method for the recovery of high purity grade rare earth elements from lower quality and variable grade magnets, to be used in the manufacture of modern high-performance and high specification permanent magnets required to support substantial growth in both electric vehicle (EV) and wind turbine deployment.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RP19U0V8



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Phase 5 Tranche 2 Drill Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) advises on progress at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Company is progressing the development at the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").

IonicRE's Managing Director Mr Tim Harrison said the Phase 5 RAB Tranche 2 assay results confirmed the expected potential of the northwest tenement to provide additional growth potential for a much larger Makuutu Project in years to come.

"EL00257 has now confirmed clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation in 21 of 26 RAB holes drilled in this program.

"The Project now moves to metallurgical test work on a selection of sample intervals to map the potential of this tenement and EL00147, expected to add significantly to the Makuutu Project development plan.

"Our focus on the delivery of the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in Uganda positions us to provide a secure, sustainable, and traceable supply of magnet rare earth oxides. Along with our Belfast recycling facility, Makuutu is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate mining, refining, and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths that are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," Mr Harrison said.

The Tranche 2 results are from drilling located on Exploration Licence EL00257 (26 holes) and Retention Licence (RL) 00007 (5 holes), located at the western end of the extensive licence holding at Makuutu (see Figure 1*).

A total of 31 rotary air blast (RAB) holes were drilled across EL00257 and RL00007, with 26 holes recording intervals of regolith hosted rare earth mineralisation above the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide minus Cerium oxide (TREO-CeO2).

(ASX 3 May 2022). Table 1* lists the intersection compilations and Figure 2* shows the location of the drill results.

EL00257 RAB Drilling

The RAB drilling on EL00257 is the first drilling to test this tenement. The aim of the drilling was to test the endowment of rare earth element (REE) in the regolith and determine the extent and thickness of mineralisation. This drilling has successfully confirmed zones of thick REE mineralisation on the northwestern half of the licence.

Results from the drilling (Figure 2*) show the northwestern half of the area contains greater thickness of regolith under hardcap with significant intersections including;

- 8 metres at 975 ppm TREO from 7 metres in RRMRB117;
- 20 metres at 865 ppm TREO from 6 metres in RRMRB115;
- 20 metres at 789 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB116;
- 24 metres at 781 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB129; and
- 20 metres at 756 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB120.

This area is interpreted to be underlain by the Iganga Suite granite basement rocks, an older and different protolith from the Makuutu deposit hosted in a Karoo age sedimentary basin.

RL00007 RAB Drilling

Five (5) RAB holes (RRMRB139 to 143) tested exploration target B1 which had produced significant intersections above a granite host from 2 broad spaced holes drilled in 2021 (RRMRB063 10 metres at 698 ppm TREO and RRMRB064 8 metres 512) (ASX 20 July 2021). These 2 holes were used to identify exploration target B1 with a target range of 15Mt to 45Mt with a grade range of 500 ppm TREO to 700 ppm TREO (see Table 2*).

The results of these Phase 5 RAB holes have shown the mineralisation to be variable in thickness and grade with a best intersection in RRMRB142 of 18 metres at 612 ppm TREO from 6 metres. As a result, the exploration Target is not expected to change.

Resource Infill Area A and B

Resource infill drilling is ongoing on Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) areas A and B (refer Figure 2* green points results pending, red points awaiting drilling), with the drilling designed to increase resource confidence from inferred to indicated status. To date 103 holes (2,032 metres) have been drilled and it is expected that the program will be completed later this month.

Exploration Target Drilling

As detailed earlier, the existing Makuutu Exploration Target (ASX 1 June 2022), which is additional to the current Makuutu MRE, indicated a range for additional potential mineralisation at Makuutu estimated at;

216 - 535 million tonnes grading 400 - 600 ppm TREO*

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The 2021 Phase 3 RAB reconnaissance drilling campaign tested multiple targets in the Makuutu area and identified clay hosted REE mineralisation within, and outside, the sedimentary basin that contains the Makuutu resource.

The success of that program allowed a revision of the Exploration Target. The revised Exploration Target was separated into target areas within the sedimentary basin, and those outside the basin with clay hosted REE mineralisation derived from a mixture of rock types including granite, granodiorite and some mafic rocks.

The Exploration Target ranges are listed in Table 2* and locations shown on Figure 1*.

The aim of the exploration program in the target areas is to establish further input ahead of the next phase to progress to Inferred level resources in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC code.

Pending drill assays are aimed to initially determine the endowment of REE in the area with the goal of generating additions to an updated Exploration Target following indicative extraction test work of new areas.

Metallurgical Testwork

Extraction test work has been initiated to evaluate the economic potential of this mineralisation drilled across EL00147, EL00257 and RL00007.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NTFUSRHK



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Completes RapidSX Demo Plant Commissioning - Begins US Department of Defense Demonstration Program

Ucore announces:

  • Completion of its third and final stage of Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") commissioning procedures
  • Commencement of the US Department of Defense ("US-DoD") demonstration program

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") announces the completion of its planned commissioning procedures for the Company's RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light rare earth elements ("HREEs", "LREEs", or "REEs"). The Demo Plant is located within Ucore's 5,000 square foot RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario.

"Since early this year, the Company has been testing, adjusting, and optimizing its 52-Stage Demo Plant to meet its RapidSX™ commercialization and demonstration deployment objectives in Louisiana[i]," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "Ucore is very pleased to announce the completion of commissioning procedures with its third and final mixed REE chemical concentrate[ii] and the commencement of its US-DoD demonstration program. The objectives of this program are to establish a direct techno-economic comparison between conventional solvent extraction [CSX] and RapidSX™ for separating heavy and light rare earth elements and to establish RapidSX™ technology for commercial deployment in North America."

The CDF facility is operated by Ucore's commercialization partner, Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM").

"KPM has been assisting in the development of RapidSX™ since right after Ucore acquired the technology in May of 2020," stated Boyd Davis, Ph.D., Co-Principal of KPM. "We are very pleased to see the successful transition from the final LREE commissioning feed to the HREE demonstration feed with no operational upsets. The automated front-end leach facility has been commissioned, is running on spec, and matches the RapidSX™ throughput. During the final commissioning phase, we processed over one tonne of mixed rare earth feed in less than one week of run-time while hitting our product specification targets - it is rewarding when a technology matches and even exceeds expectations."

KPM's Project Leader, Jonathan Leung, M.Eng., added, "It is an exciting time for the team in Kingston. We are running 24/7 until the holidays and back at the same pace in the first week of January. All 52 stages of the Demo Plant are operational, and the mechanical and control systems have been fully tested and enhanced during commissioning. We are now focusing on the loading/scrubbing balance of the first heavy rare earth demonstration run, just like in any solvent extraction plant."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_001.jpg

Figure 1 – 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_003.jpg

Figure 2 – 52-Stage CSX Pilot Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_007.jpg

Figure 3 – RapidSX™ Automated Leaching Feeder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_005.jpg

Figure 4 – RapidSX™ Human-Machine-Interface ("HMI") Control Station

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_005full.jpg

The Company expects to achieve a number of milestones in Q1-2024 and looks forward to providing updates regarding enhanced RapidSX™ results and performance metrics, its US DoD and Government of Canada demonstration programs, and to further detail the funding and technical development pathway from its Kingston, Ontario, CDF to the LA-SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q3-2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Technologies on Track for 24/7 Operation in January 2024

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise progress at Ionic Technologies International Ltd (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast, UK.

Keep reading...Show less
different types of rare earth metals laid out over black surface

ASX Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Over the past few years, rare earth metals have generally seen high demand and prices.

Rare earth elements (REEs) are key metals for high-tech applications, including permanent magnets, which have widespread potential, especially in the technology and electric vehicle sectors.

Countries around the world will continue trying to secure rare earths from sources outside of China — which is good news for rare earths companies in Australia. In the long-term, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), rare earths could see a demand increase of up to seven times by 2040.
Keep reading...Show less
Peak Rare Earths

Further Extension of Multi-Commodity Mineralisation within Northern Zone of Ngualla Carbonatite Complex

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first set of assays from its exploration programme targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system, with results demonstrating further widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths within the highly prospective Northern Zone target area.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium.

Keep reading...Show less

Louisiana Governor Executes Ucore's SMC Industrial Tax Exemption Contract

Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program

Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths
Sign up to get your FREE

Ionic Rare Earths Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Gold Facing Pent-up Demand, Can Easily Hit New Highs

Iron Investing

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2024

Resource Investing

Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Cleantech Investing

Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

×