Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS)

Redstone Resources Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2024 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WEST MUSGRAVE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

  • Core focus on advancing copper exploration strategy at 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
  • Work programmes, permits and approvals are well advanced for next phase of exploration which will test copper targets nearby to high grade Tollu Cu deposit
    • Near‐term plans include a single deep drillhole at the Chatsworth Prospect and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
    • Redstone awarded EIS grant for up to $220,000 to assist with a potential single deep drill hole of approximately 1,000m underneath the currently defined Tollu Cu deposit.
  • Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuouscopper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
    • Most recent drilling at Chatsworth Prospect intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29mdownhole (TLC205);
    • Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
    • Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded atTollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
    • Significant exploration upside with high‐grade mineralised zone at Forio now covering a60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
    • High‐grade Forio copper zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
  • Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m(downhole) of anomalous copper intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
  • Prime exploration address: Located nearby to major BHP deposit and the recent Terra Metals Ltd (ASX: TM1) discovery of multiple Platreef‐Style copper‐platinum group element (PGE) reefs:
    • Tollu located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
  • Positive signs from 2023 exploration campaign: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE host or source rocks at the West Musgrave Project.
    • Significantly upgrades Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel (see Figure 1).

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

RDS:AU
Redstone Resources
Latest News

