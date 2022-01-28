Real Matters Inc. a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021. “We reported consolidated revenues of $107.8 million in the first quarter, as revenue growth in our U.S. Appraisal and Canadian segments was offset by a decline in U.S. Title. Our U.S. Appraisal purchase and refinance ...

REAL:CA