Rambus and ChipAgents Collaborate to Accelerate Chip Design with Agentic AI

Strategic partnership combines Rambus deep semiconductor and silicon IP expertise with ChipAgents tool-agnostic, AI-native chip design platform to improve chip design speed and productivity
- Rambus adopts ChipAgents agentic AI platform to accelerate its own chip and IP design and verification workflows
- The partnership brings together tailored Rambus silicon IP and ChipAgents' agentic AI capabilities to speed up chip design and IP integration across customer-preferred design environments
- Rambus becomes a strategic investor in ChipAgents, reflecting shared commitment to advancing AI-driven chip design
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, and ChipAgents, a leader in agentic AI platforms for chip design, today announced a multi-faceted strategic agreement to accelerate chip design with agentic AI. As part of the agreement, Rambus is adopting the ChipAgents platform companywide, including deployment across its chip and silicon IP design and verification workflows to accelerate the pace of development. The companies will also collaborate to leverage Rambus' deep semiconductor expertise and ChipAgents' agentic AI platform and agentic workflows to enable greater speed and Quality of Results (QoR) in our customers' chip design process across their preferred design environments. In addition, Rambus has become a strategic investor in ChipAgents, reflecting its confidence in the growing role of AI-native engineering in the future of chip design.
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"AI is creating a virtuous cycle of innovation, driving demand for more advanced chips and increasingly complex systems while transforming the way those chips are designed," said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. "ChipAgents is a fellow industry pioneer and a leader in agentic AI for chip design, making the company a strong strategic investment for Rambus. By adopting the ChipAgents platform, we see opportunities to accelerate the pace of chip and IP development, enhance engineering productivity, and strengthen our long-term position in AI and data-center infrastructure."
"Rambus has decades of semiconductor chip expertise and a broad portfolio of mission-critical silicon IP for state-of-the-art SoC designs," said William Wang, founder and chief executive officer of ChipAgents. "Together, we see an opportunity to move beyond automating individual tasks to a more holistic, AI-native approach to chip design. By combining Rambus' design and IP expertise with our agentic AI platform, we aim to help engineering teams move more efficiently from design intent through silicon implementation while preserving their choice of tools and technologies."
"Agentic AI can revolutionize complex chip and IP design delivering dramatic benefits in engineering productivity and reduced time to market," said Simon Blake-Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. "We are excited to adopt the ChipAgents platform across Rambus and apply agentic AI to our chip and silicon IP development workflows. We look forward to working together to drive greater value for our mutual customers by advancing the chip design and IP integration process."
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .
About ChipAgents
ChipAgents is an Agentic AI platform that transforms specifications and code into production-ready RTL, verification assets, and automated root-cause analysis, dramatically shortening design and verification cycles. Founded in 2024, the company brings autonomous AI Agents into production semiconductor workflows, serving both design and verification engineers and embedded systems teams at leading semiconductor companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit chipagents.ai .
Forward-looking statements
Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus' outlook and financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing and effects of Rambus products, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.
Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: any statements regarding anticipated operational and financial results; any statements of expectation or belief; other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Rambus' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.
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Press Contacts:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
T: (650) 309-6226
cpasinetti@rambus.com
Matt Stubbs
Voxus PR for ChipAgents
T: (801) 703-6626
mstubbs@voxuspr.com