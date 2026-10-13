Rambus Advances Power-Efficient AI Infrastructure with Industry-Leading PMIC Designed for LPDDR6 SOCAMM2

New PMIC expands the Rambus family of LPDDR-based server module solutions and builds on the company's leadership in advanced server-memory power management
- Designed to enable upcoming low-power, high-performance LPDDR6 SOCAMM2
- Delivers enhanced power efficiency to scale tokens per watt for AI workloads
- Architected in technical cooperation with customers and ecosystem partners to advance future-generation accelerated AI infrastructure
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced an industry-leading Power Management IC (PMIC) designed to enable low-power, high-performance LPDDR6 Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Modules (SOCAMM2) . Developed in technical cooperation with customers and ecosystem partners to support future-generation accelerated AI infrastructure , the PMIC expands the Rambus family of LPDDR-based server module chips and extends Rambus leadership in advanced server memory products.
As AI training and inference workloads scale, the need for higher throughput within a given power envelope, measured in tokens per watt, is a critical consideration for AI infrastructure. This is driving demand for purpose-built memory solutions optimized for power efficiency, form factor and scalability. SOCAMM2 brings the power and performance benefits of LPDDR technology to a compact, modular and serviceable server-memory architecture designed for demanding AI systems. LPDDR6 SOCAMM2, in development now, represents the next important evolution in LPDDR-based server memory technology.
"Inference and agentic AI are driving exciting new opportunities for memory innovation across the data center," said Rami Sethi, senior vice president and general manager of Memory Interface Chips at Rambus. "Our new PMIC designed for LPDDR6 SOCAMM2 builds on our leadership in server-memory power management. Working closely with industry leaders in alignment with the broader AI ecosystem, we are helping enable the high-performance, power-efficient memory architectures that maximize tokens per watt for AI workloads."
"As AI systems place growing demands on memory capacity, bandwidth and power efficiency, LPDRAM is becoming an increasingly important technology for next-generation AI infrastructure," said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of Cloud Memory Products at Micron Technology. "Micron has helped pioneer low-power memory for the data center and continues to work closely with ecosystem partners to advance industry standards such as SOCAMM2. We welcome Rambus' continued investment in LPDDR6 power management solutions, which help strengthen the broader low-power memory ecosystem."
Building on Rambus Server Memory Power Management Leadership
Rambus provides complete memory interface chipsets for DDR- and LPDDR-based memory modules, including registering clock drivers (RCDs), PMICs, voltage regulators, SPD Hubs and temperature sensors. The company continues to advance its memory module chipset roadmaps for high-volume CPU-based servers while expanding its portfolio to address emerging memory architectures for accelerated AI infrastructure.
Rambus offers a complete LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 chipset, which provides the power delivery, configuration and telemetry functions required by the current-generation SOCAMM2. Building on this chipset strategy, the new PMIC, along with the Rambus SPD Hub, extend the LPDDR-based module roadmap to support the evolving requirements of the upcoming LPDDR6 SOCAMM2.
Optimized for the dynamic workload conditions of future AI systems, the PMIC and SPD Hub designed for LPDDR6 SOCAMM2 provide efficient and precise module-level power management, including advanced power conversion, sequencing, telemetry and fault protection. The PMIC efficiently steps down the system voltage supply to the voltage levels needed to power the LPDDR6 DRAM and all other active chips on the module. These capabilities help support the performance, reliability and power efficiency required for next-generation accelerated computing platforms.
Availability
The Rambus PMIC designed for LPDDR6 SOCAMM2 is currently sampling to lead customers.
More Information:
Learn more about the Rambus SOCAMM2 server module chipset at https://www.rambus.com/memory-interface-chips/socamm2-server-chipset/ .
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About Rambus Inc.
Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .
Source: Rambus Inc.
Forward-looking statements
Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus' outlook and financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing and effects of Rambus products, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.
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Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
cpasinetti@rambus.com