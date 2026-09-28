Rackla Metals Strengthens Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 28, 2026 Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Gruner and Claudine Lee to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Gruner and Ms. Lee were previously appointed to Rackla's Advisory Committee to assist the Company in developing its Indigenous engagement framework and broader northern development strategy in connection with the advancement of its critical minerals assets. (See Rackla news releases dated June 17, 2026 and August 11, 2026.)
The appointments broaden the experience and capabilities of Rackla's Board as the Company advances its Lentung tungsten project and prepares for the increasingly complex technical, regulatory, environmental, infrastructure and financial considerations associated with advancing mineral projects toward development.
As part of this process, the Board intends to establish focused committees to oversee key areas of the Company's development strategy, including technical and operational evaluation, Indigenous relations and northern infrastructure, permitting and environmental matters, and the financial and commercial assessment of potential development opportunities. Mr. Gruner and Ms. Lee are expected to play important roles in these committees, drawing on their extensive experience in the northern territories.
Ms. Lee is a professional geoscientist with more than 20 years of experience in northern Canada spanning mineral exploration, mining operations, environmental management, permitting, Indigenous relations and ESG. In 2021, Ms. Lee joined Canadian Zinc as Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, where she led impact benefit agreement negotiations and ESG programs focused on advancing sustainable mining projects and delivering meaningful benefits for Indigenous communities.
Her experience across mining operations, environmental management, regulatory matters and Indigenous engagement provides Rackla with valuable expertise as the Company considers the permitting, environmental and stakeholder requirements associated with advancing mineral projects in the Northwest Territories and Yukon.
Mr. Gruner is a senior executive, CPA and ICD.D, with extensive experience in Indigenous business leadership, mining, infrastructure, renewable energy, economic development and partnership building across northern Canada. His financial and governance background, combined with a deep understanding of the practical, commercial and cultural considerations involved in northern development, has given him broad experience in building durable relationships between resource companies, governments, development corporations and community stakeholders. Mr. Gruner will also join the Company's Audit Committee.
Simon Ridgway, Chief Executive Officer of Rackla Metals, commented:
"Rackla has spent the past several years building a strong exploration portfolio and advancing Lentung. As we look ahead, the questions facing the Company are becoming broader and more complex, extending beyond geology into mine development, infrastructure, permitting, environmental responsibility, Indigenous participation, financing and the evaluation of strategic opportunities.
The addition of Paul and Claudine strengthens the Board at an important stage in Rackla's evolution and provides us with additional experience to evaluate these opportunities carefully and move the Company toward its next phase of growth."
The expanded Board and committee structure is intended to provide focused oversight of the key technical, commercial and stakeholder matters that will shape Rackla's development strategy over the coming years.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten and rare earth minerals in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world-class tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for its properties; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.