Rackla Metals Completes $3.65 Million Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia September 24, 2026 TheNewswire Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), raising total gross proceeds of $3.65 million with the issuance of 10.0 million flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.365 each.
Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") (each, a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.365 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.
The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" for the purposes of the Tax Act on or before December 31, 2027. Such gross proceeds will be renounced in favour of the purchasers with an effective date of not later than December 31, 2026, in an aggregate amount equal to the total amount of the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares under the Offering.
Management intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for conducting exploration and drilling on the Company's Lentung tungsten property located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in western Northwest Territories, Canada.
The Company has paid a finder's fee in relation to the Offering consisting of a cash payment of $150,000 and non-transferable warrants entitling the holder to purchase up to 600,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.365 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.
The securities issued to the placees pursuant to the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Any common shares acquired on exercise of the finder's fee warrants have a resale restriction until January 24, 2027. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten and rare earth minerals in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world class tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Offering, receipt of stock exchange final approval of the Offering, the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Offering, and the ability of the Company to incur Canadian exploration expenses with the proceeds from the Offering; the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung project; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether stock exchange final approval to the Offering will be obtained; whether the proceeds from the Offering will be spent as anticipated; whether the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung project will proceed as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that stock exchange final approval to the Offering will be obtained; that the Offering proceeds will be spent as Canadian exploration expenses as expected; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.