Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/36oj3zW

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies' management.

"We are thrilled to host the two-day Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Investor conference, highlighting the breadth of the province's rich commodities and burgeoning technology," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  We graciously welcome the participation of Quebec's Delegate General, Martine Hebert and Associate Deputy Minister of Mines, Nathalie Camden to this signature event."

"On behalf of the Quebec Government, I am delighted to take part in "Investing in Quebec's Critical and Strategic Minerals and High-Tech Sectors Conference." This conference will showcase for U.S. and investors elsewhere some our best competitive advantages : all the minerals and raw materials required for battery manufacturing and a vast territory containing new mining opportunities with a reliable, sustainable and ethical partner," said Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines. "Our action plan on critical and strategic minerals has already yielded impressive results, not only because we have the resources, the will and the tools needed, but because we ensure that all agencies and government entities work together toward one main goal: helping companies and governments to secure their mineral supply chain. We are thankful to the New York Delegate General, Martine Hebert and her team for the opportunity and their partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this remarkable event."

Wednesday March 30th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
9:35 AM Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
9:45 AM Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:

Moderated by Investment Quebec
10:30 AM Azimut Exploration Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
11:00 AM Voyager Metals Inc. Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
11:30 AM QC Copper & Gold Inc. OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
12:00 PM Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
12:30 PM Vision Lithium OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
1:00 PM Focus Graphite Inc. OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
1:30 PM Critical Elements Lithium Corp OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
2:00 PM St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
2:30 PM Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
3:00 PM Patriot Battery Metals Inc. OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
3:30 PM Commerce Resources Corp. OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
4:00 PM NanoXplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA

Thursday March 31st Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont

Moderated by Investment Quebec 		Nasdaq: PLL and OTCQB: SYAXF
10:00 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
10:30 AM Orford Mining Corp. Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
11:00 AM Imperial Mining Group OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
11:30 AM Geomega Resources Inc. OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
12:00 PM Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions

Moderated by Investment Quebec
1:00 PM Tekna Holdings AS FRA: 8VB | OSE: TEKNA
1:30 PM HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ
2:30 PM Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
3:00 PM VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Pink: VRBFF | TSXV: VRB

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


