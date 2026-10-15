PPG Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share

PPG Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share, payable Dec. 11 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This payment will mark 55 consecutive years of annual increases in the company's dividend and is the 513th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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