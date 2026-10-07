PPG announces $70 million investment to expand Aerospace operations in Huntsville, Alabama

Project will support growth of company's transparencies business
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a $70 million investment to expand its aerospace transparencies site in Huntsville, Alabama. The investment is part of a series of multi-year projects that support the company's ongoing efforts to increase production capacity and continued growth of PPG's aerospace transparencies business.
"Demand for aerospace transparencies continues to grow across commercial, military and general aviation markets," said Francois Buehlmann, PPG general manager, global transparencies, Aerospace. "This expansion increases our operational efficiency, provides room for future equipment investments and reinforces our long-term commitment to serving customers and investing in Huntsville."
The expansion includes the lease and build-out of a new 112,000-square-foot facility that will house production support functions, enabling additional manufacturing space at PPG's existing aerospace transparencies facility. The ongoing projects enhance the company's ability to meet growing customer demand for aircraft cockpit windows and passenger windows while positioning the site for future growth.
"Huntsville is recognized globally for innovation and leadership in aerospace," said Buehlmann. "We are proud to continue investing in this community and look forward to growing alongside the region's dynamic aerospace network."
The company has operated its aerospace transparencies manufacturing facility in Huntsville for more than 55 years. PPG's aerospace business supplies coatings, sealants, transparencies, engineered materials and related services to commercial, regional, general aviation and military customers worldwide.
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At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Aerospace
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com