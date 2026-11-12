Phillips 66 Named Official Fuel Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA

Partnership will support fueling operations for thousands of vehicles and equipment and provide fuel for the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced it will serve as the Official Fuel Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. The partnership brings the company's fuel supply and distribution capabilities to the LA28 Games and Team USA as Los Angeles prepares to welcome athletes and fans from around the world.
Phillips 66 will play a key role in Games delivery, fueling vehicles that will help move fans, athletes, officials and key stakeholders across LA28's 49 venues as part of LA28's transit-first transportation efforts. Phillips 66 will also power essential equipment that will keep venues fully operational, ensuring the seamless delivery of competition and broadcast operations. With a history of supporting sports teams and leagues across the nation, Phillips 66's fuel supply capabilities and logistics network in California and across the western United States are well positioned to support the scale and complexity of the LA28 Games.
"Providing energy and improving lives is our mission, and this partnership reflects the work employees do every day to deliver energy safely and reliably," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 . "We are proud to bring our fuel supply and logistics capabilities to the LA28 Games while supporting Team USA athletes as they pursue their dreams. As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world, we look forward to fueling the moments that bring athletes, fans and communities together."
Fueling the LA28 Games Operations
As the Official Fuel Partner of the LA28 Games and Team USA, Phillips 66 will provide gasoline, renewable diesel and propane for Games' vehicles and equipment, drawing on its Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands and broader fuel supply and logistics capabilities. LA28 will leverage locally owned 76 stations to power the fleet that will help deliver the Games.
"The largest Games and Torch Relay in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic history require partners with the expertise and scale to support a nation-wide operation," said Reynold Hoover, CEO, LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games . "From the athlete heading to the moment they've trained for their whole lives, to the Flame arriving in a community along the Relay route, the Games create moments that can't be missed, and with Phillips 66, we know the fuel to support them will be there."
Supporting the Torch Relays
The company will provide fuel for the Olympic and Paralympic Torches and Relay vehicles. The LA28 Olympic Torch Relay will travel from Olympia, Greece to Atlanta, Georgia, and will traverse all 50 states before arriving in Los Angeles, creating the moments that connect communities, celebrate the journeys of Team USA athletes and bring fans closer to the Games.
"Every Team USA athlete has a unique journey, shaped by years of dedication, sacrifice and the pursuit of a dream," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee . "It takes a strong community of partners to help bring those dreams to life, and we're grateful to have Phillips 66 alongside us as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Their support will help deliver an incredible experience for athletes and fans alike while supporting the journeys of the athletes who inspire us all."
Support of Team USA
On the road to LA28, Phillips 66 will serve as Presenting Partner of the 2028 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Trials for Track & Field, where the nation's top athletes will compete for a place on Team USA and realize their dream of competing in Los Angeles. Phillips 66's support also extends to where Team USA athletes train. At the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Phillips 66 will supply fuel for the existing facility that serves the campus.
Putting Phillips 66 Expertise to Work
The partnership builds on Phillips 66's longstanding role in supplying customers in California and the western United States, including through the 76 brand, which has roots in the region dating to 1932. Phillips 66 is helping support a major international sporting event in a market it has served for decades.
About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games
LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including the most gender balanced Games in history, the first time all Olympic team sports will feature at least as many women's teams as men's, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.
About Team USA
Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting, and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com .
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