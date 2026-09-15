Perk Brings Its Spend Platform to U.S.: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th

  • Perk is looking to accelerate its growth in the U.S.
    • Announcement comes after the launch of Perk Spend in Europe, where up to 40% of new deals are for the combined Travel and Spend offering.
    • Perk's research found that one in four U.S. companies still have no formal look for managing spend.
    • Nikita Miller, Perk's Chief Product Officer, will join NYSE Live to discuss how the solution is bringing control and flexibility to finance leaders.
  • ServiceNow President Amit Zavery will join NYSE Live.
    • The company says that its AI Control Tower, Context Engine, and Shift Zero solutions solve the biggest questions customers have.
    • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is looking to guide enterprises through the new tech ecosystem, where AI agents are moving from answering questions to taking action.
  • The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield surpasses 5% and hits highest level since 2007.
    • The move comes as the Federal Reserve commences its two-day meeting, with a decision on interest rates due Wednesday.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $106 a barrel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Opening Bell
Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) marks their 2026 Capital Markets Day

Closing Bell
Jackson Financial  (NYSE: JXN) celebrates five years of being listed on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Teva Pharmaceuticals at NYSE September 14

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perk-brings-its-spend-platform-to-us-nyse-content-update-302879068.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c0677.html

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