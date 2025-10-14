Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company is pleased to announce that its CEO, Adrian Mendes, will present an update on the Company's business at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference ("VIC") on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The VIC is geared to a global audience of small-cap retail and institutional investors. Since 2010, the VIC has introduced tens of thousands of investors to over 2,000 publicly traded companies.

Mr. Mendes' live and archived presentation will be accessible on the Company's website here.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that has recently been evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: 647-872-4849
Email: skilmer@perimetermed.com

Adrian Mendes
Chief Executive Officer
Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)
Email: investors@perimetermed.com 

Perimeter Medical Imaging AITSXV:PINK
PINK:CA
