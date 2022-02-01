Fintech Investing News
PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at . PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at . In ...

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.

According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Real Matters Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 24

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on February 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company's second quarter ends on January 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

FIS Increases Quarterly Dividend 21% to $0.47 Per Share

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 21% increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share from $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable March 25, 2022, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 11, 2022.

"The Board's decision to increase our quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the strength of our financial position, the durability of our business model and the future of FIS," said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strong business fundamentals and robust free cash flow enable us to simultaneously invest for growth, meet our leverage targets and return capital to our shareholders."

Intuit QuickBooks Gives Small Businesses and Their Employees Faster Access to Money With Two New Fintech Solutions

QuickBooks Get Paid Upfront Allows Eligible Small Businesses to Access up to $30,000 in Unpaid Invoice Funds;

QuickBooks Early Pay Provides Small Business Employees Access to Money Before Payday

Media Alert: You are Invited to Join Intuit QuickBooks and Tracee Ellis Ross for a Black History Month Roundtable focused on Health and Wellness for Small Businesses

Featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Soledad O'Brien, journalist, and a panel of Black business owners

In celebration of Black History Month, Intuit QuickBooks is hosting its first-ever North American Black History Month Roundtable to shed light on the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. QuickBooks is the leading small business financial management platform with eight million customers.

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $122,358 for Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $122,358 for the financial quarter ended November 30, 2021

During the quarter ended November 31, 2021, Alphinat concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide software continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

