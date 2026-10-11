Palantir Technologies Announces October Seoul Pop-Up with Korea-First Exclusive Merchandise Release

The company will host its second showcase in Seoul featuring its newly released Fall and Winter 2026 merchandise collection.
Korean Fans to Receive First Access to Winter 2026 Merchandise Collection on October 22–23
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) returns to Seoul on October 22–23, 2026, for its second annual pop-up, giving Korean fans and partners exclusive first access to its Fall / Winter 2026 merchandise collection. In October 2025, the inaugural Seoul pop-up welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors, and Korea continues to serve as one of Palantir's largest international markets for merchandise. South Korea is one of Palantir's largest commercial markets outside the United States, with growing momentum as organizations use Palantir's software to tackle consequential challenges. Korean companies are global leaders, shaping industries and supply chains around the world. Sovereign AI enables these institutions to harness AI on their own terms while retaining control over the data, operations, and expertise that underpin their global competitiveness.
The theme of this year's event will be Sovereign AI, reflecting the company's broader belief that organizations should be able to deploy AI on their own terms, with complete control over their data, operations, and institutional expertise.
Last year's pop-up reached capacity during peak hours. Advance registration is strongly encouraged to secure a time slot.
Event Logistics
Dates: October 22-23, 2026
Hours: 10am-8pm KST
Location: Hannam-dong, Seoul (address to be released October 21)
Registration : Opens October 13 at 10AM KST at store.palantir.com/ROK
How to Attend
Advance registration is strongly encouraged to secure a time slot. Registration opens 10AM KST on October 13 at store.palantir.com/ROK . Upon registering, attendees receive neighborhood and general location details, plus date and time slot confirmation. The exact venue address, Naver Map link, subway and taxi directions, accessibility information, and arrival instructions will be sent 24 hours before the event.
Walk-up access is available subject to capacity, with limited same-day registration spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.
About Hannam
Known for its dynamic mix of fashion, art, design, and hospitality, Hannam has become a destination for discovering new ideas and experiences. The pop-up brings Palantir into this vibrant cultural context, inviting visitors to explore the collection through an immersive, creatively curious experience rooted in the energy of Seoul.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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Media Contact
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