Palantir Joins U.S. Army and Industry Partners for "Right to Integrate" Hackathon Sprint for Defense-wide Interoperability

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced its intention to join the U.S. Army's "sprint" to conduct a series of Army and Defense Industry-partnered hackathon events to integrate critical military technology systems. Palantir is proud to support the Army's "Right to Integrate" (R2I) Hackathon and commends the Army's forward-looking approach to achieving interoperability and information access to enable decision dominance for the Warfighter.
Commercial software standards require open and accessible platforms that can interoperate with commercial products of any configuration and scope. As a result, Palantir is a vanguard in creating open and interoperable capabilities. The same bar must be held for Government software. The R2I Hackathon will ensure offensive and defensive weapon systems and business systems across the Army can collectively integrate, share data, and communicate with one another. Open and interoperable systems are the only suitable means of delivering the best set of solutions for the Warfighter.
We pride ourselves on creating open and accessible software that enables developers of the highest caliber to build in platform at the speed of mission. Today, there are more than 20,000 active developer accounts in deployments of the Palantir Platform across the DoW, including U.S. Army Vantage, U.S. Air Force Envision, and the DoW-wide Maven Smart System. Palantir software is rooted in modular open system architecture (MOSA) standards. Our software leverages common, industry-standard protocols, languages, tools, and frameworks to ensure extensibility and interoperability with other systems. All Palantir application programming interfaces (APIs) are published on our public website . Our software supports developer-friendly software development kits (SDKs) on top of APIs for both pushing and pulling data— Palantir's Ontology SDK, or OSDK —and for interacting with the Palantir Platform itself— the Platform SDK . The Palantir Platform features 210+ (and counting) out-of-the-box connectors to third-party systems, supports dozens of common protocols for data sharing, and enables data ingest and export via virtually any file type. This foundation ensures the Palantir Platform can establish interoperability with any system, whether that system similarly supports a MOSA-driven API layer for extensibility or if it is a legacy, locked environment.
Palantir continues to innovate and experiment with emergent connection paradigms as both new best-in-breed technologies come online and as a utility to ensure integration with legacy systems. We are proud to partner with the Army and Defense Industry leaders on the R2I Hackathon and look forward to implementing the full breadth of Palantir capabilities to accelerate and scale interoperability across the Army and DoW.
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