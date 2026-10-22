Palantir Elevates Aplos Data to Vanguard: Elite

Recognized for deployment quality, Aplos Data will bring Palantir to new customers
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Aplos Data, LLC, today announced that Palantir has named Aplos Data, the Palantir-native deployment company, to Vanguard: Elite, the highest tier of the Vanguard, Palantir's trusted partner network. Already an implementation partner for existing customers, Aplos Data will now also work with Palantir across the United States to bring Foundry and AIP, Palantir's data and AI platforms, to new customers.
Vanguard: Elite recognizes the quality and speed of the deployments already delivered. Aplos Data was built to ensure AI consistently deploys to production, and customers already on Palantir are scaling the platform across their operations with Aplos Data, turning strategic priorities into deployed capabilities and measurable results.
"Aplos Data consistently delivers tangible results to customers in weeks," said Kevin Kawasaki, Global Head of Business Development at Palantir Technologies. "Our customers trust them to deliver against the decisions they must get right, and to deliver outcomes in production quickly. Together, we are going to continue ensuring our customers win."
Aplos Data was born on Palantir, and its founding team includes DevCon Fellowship winners from Palantir's developer conference. Most importantly, Aplos delivers the critical combination of speed and outcomes:
- Mansfield Energy: "What sets Aplos Data apart is how quickly they became part of our team. They understand how Mansfield really operates, and it shows in everything we build together," said Martin Underwood, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Mansfield Energy. "We're leveraging Foundry so our people can dedicate even more of their time to the white-glove service our customers count on."
- Surf Air: "The future of air mobility will depend on a new generation of digital infrastructure. With SurfOS, we're building the software foundation to support a more connected, intelligent, and efficient industry," said Liam Fayed, Co-Founder of Surf Air Mobility. "Aplos Data has been instrumental in helping us turn that vision into reality on Palantir, accelerating our progress toward the next era of aviation."
Through Operate as One, its methodology, Aplos Data brings a customer's systems, data, and decisions into a single operating system on Palantir. The result is what it calls Decision Mode, where operators have the full picture in front of them and a system that acts with them. At AIPCon 11, Palantir's customer conference, Aplos Data showed this with a fuel distribution application that monitors thousands of diesel tanks, predicts when fuel will run low, and places the order. Staff act only on the few tanks that need a decision.
"We have seen what every other platform can do, and we choose to build exclusively on Palantir," said Ian Ferré, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aplos Data. "It is the best software there is, and its culture is the one we wanted to build, with engineers who sit beside the customer, own the outcome, and stay until it works. With Vanguard: Elite, we can now bring it to organizations that have never had it. Together, we intend to set the standard for how AI works in the real world."
"We are engineers first, and what convinces engineers is working software," Ferré added. "Bring us the problem you have stopped believing can be solved, and we will show it working on Palantir."
About Aplos Data
Aplos Data is the Palantir-native deployment company. Additional information is available at https://www.aplosdata.com
About Palantir
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events.
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Aplos Data
Alexa Dockman
media@aplosdata.com
Palantir
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com