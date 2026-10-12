Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 will be released on Monday, November 2, 2026, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com , and participants can pre-register here . In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2026-q3 .

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

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