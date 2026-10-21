Palantir Accelerates Delivery of Sovereign AI to New Wave of Customers

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced the delivery of critical sovereign AI outcomes to flagship customers. Since Palantir and NVIDIA's previous announcement last month — highlighting how Foundry, Ontology, and AIP are accelerating NVIDIA's own supply chain and the path from wafer to first token — a new wave of flagship customers have accelerated their own sovereignty efforts, including L3Harris, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., NVIDIA, Ondas and Regna AI, and Tampa General Hospital.
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L3Harris
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor of the defense industries, with a focus on delivering end-to-end technologies that connect space, air, land, sea, and cyber in the interest of national security. With Palantir, L3Harris has unified 30+ ERP systems, built hundreds of software applications connected to the Ontology, and generated ~3.5 million data connections and 5,000+ scheduled data feeds. L3Harris has taken a leadership position with sovereign AI efforts across defense, integrating and fine-tuning open-source models on L3Harris' own enterprise data.
With NVIDIA Nemotron open models, and through Palantir's partnership with NVIDIA, L3Harris is pushing this further to own its models, compute infrastructure, and operational data. L3Harris will partner with Palantir to explore building its own AI models to inform mission systems pairing during field operations with rapid super intelligence and enhancing current capabilities provided through next gen hardware systems like VAMPIRE.
"We are thrilled to explore and develop capabilities required for critical defense use cases. By building our own models trained on proprietary data, we believe we can surface unique capabilities for critical use cases in our industry," said Heidi Wood, Chief Transformation Officer at L3Harris. "We have tested the capabilities of sovereign models already on internal work where initial results have been promising. In a few days we were able to outperform the frontier labs in our test environment and cut costs by 95%. Frontier labs are not training their models with relevant data for our industry, where we also have industry-specific needs for security and zero-retention. Given our unique experience and our ability to leverage our data, we can build AI that is purpose-fit for the mission and retain critical rights to terms of use using open-source models. We view sovereign AI as a mission critical to our work supporting Western defense."
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (McCarthy) is one of America's oldest and largest privately held national construction companies. With Palantir, McCarthy uses Foundry, AIP, and Ontology to power its AI operating system that brings McCarthy's more than 160 years of construction experience directly into the workflows of its teams, from early design to field execution.
McCarthy first highlighted its sovereignty efforts with Palantir at Palantir's second Sovereignty Bootcamp, showcasing how McCarthy fine-tuned and benchmarked NVIDIA Nemotron with other models, training on 100,000+ production RFIs to predict cost and schedule impacts before they hit a job site.
"Our clients get a higher level of confidence and greater cost and schedule certainty at every phase of the project. We built this model on 160 years of McCarthy experience, and it outperforms the frontier at a lower cost," said Rico Bertucci, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "No one else can pick it up, because it is tuned to how we build."
Building on these early outcomes, McCarthy doubled down on two priority areas:
- RFI Classification: McCarthy fine-tuned a Nemotron 3 Nano 4B model in Foundry, and trained on labeled RFI data in the Ontology to help project teams identify emerging risks and prioritize issues for review before they escalate.
- Subcontractor Drafting Performance: McCarthy spends tens of thousands of hours using extensive project context and expert judgement to translate high-level SOWs into Exhibit 1 contract language that allocates risk and clearly defines subcontractor obligations. By developing an AI-assisted workflow, with post-trained Nemotron running on NVIDIA compute, McCarthy delivered better performance than the frontier, and at significantly lower cost - saving 30k hours annually.
NVIDIA
NVIDIA delivers the accelerated computing behind the world's AI infrastructure, orchestrating one of the most complex supply chains on the planet to meet unprecedented demand. Leveraging Palantir's AIP platform and NVIDIA Agent Knowledge Foundation along with post-trained Nemotron models, Palantir and NVIDIA have built an operating system to shorten the path from wafer to deployment. The system optimizes the flow of supply across its network, helping teams identify potential supply constraints earlier and evaluate alternatives more quickly. NVIDIA's supply chain teams now move faster and with greater confidence, all while retaining control of their proprietary data, customized models, and workflows.
"As demand for intelligence scales rapidly, speeding up our supply chain accelerates how quickly our customers reach the first token. With Palantir and post-trained Nemotron models, we spot potential problems earlier, act on them sooner, and put our best expertise behind every call," said Jeff Whitmer VP of System Supply Chain at NVIDIA. "This is what sovereign intelligence looks like in practice – built with our own data, under our control, and delivering for our customers at the speed business demands."
Ondas and Regna AI
Ondas and Palantir are collaborating to advance manufacturing, mission planning, and edge intelligence across Ondas' portfolio. Building on that partnership, Ondas is launching Regna AI to bring sovereign AI capabilities to mission-critical operations. Built on Palantir's AIP platform and leveraging open-weight models, including NVIDIA Nemotron, Regna AI enables customers to adapt, evaluate, and deploy AI models using their own data and domain expertise. This puts advanced AI to work while allowing customers to retain control of the proprietary data, models, and infrastructure that power their operations.
"Through Regna AI, we are expanding our partnership with Palantir and leveraging open models from NVIDIA to enable governments and enterprises to develop and deploy mission-specialized AI on their own terms," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "This expands on our existing projects with Palantir, which span from building the manufacturing & supply chain backbone for Ondas Sentinel through Warp Speed all the way to significant progress on a true mission autonomy solution for SkyWeaver. At the enterprise level, Palantir has enabled rapid expansion in corporate development and post-merger integrations through deployment of Palantir's CRM and M&A Workflows, which enabled the integration of DZYNE into Ondas Sentinel on the order of weeks. Our focus is on delivering sovereign AI capabilities that ensure customers retain full ownership and control of their data, models, and infrastructure while transforming proprietary knowledge into differentiated intelligence and mission-critical applications."
Tampa General
Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is a private, not-for-profit academic health system and one of the largest hospitals in Florida. A Palantir customer since 2021, Tampa General uses Foundry, Ontology, and AIP to reduce patient hold times, improve nurse staffing ratios, respond rapidly to natural disasters, flag early signs of sepsis, reduce mortality rates, and improve patient outcomes. Protecting patient data is paramount, and as Tampa General expands AI workflows, it wants compliance controls more precise than general-purpose tooling provides.
To that end, Tampa General began work on sovereign AI that keeps sensitive data and model processing local, which adds a layer of protection on top of the safeguards already in place. The models classify LLM traffic against Tampa General's own risk and privacy standards. Existing tools can flag traffic, but they don't support the fine-grained controls Tampa General wants to define for itself. Building on Palantir's partnership with NVIDIA, Tampa General fine-tuned and post-trained Nemotron for this work, improving model performance by 7% and reducing latency by 22x.
"AI Innovation in health care only works if our patients and team members can trust it," said Dr. Jaimie Weber, Associate Chief Medical Informatics and AI Strategy Officer at Tampa General Hospital. "By keeping their data local and setting our own controls, we can expand AI that improves outcomes for our patients and makes the work easier for the team members caring for them."
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
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Palantir Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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Palantir
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com