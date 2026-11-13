Organigram Provides NASDAQ Listing Update

Organigram Provides NASDAQ Listing Update

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) (the "Company" or "Organigram"), Canada's #1 cannabis company by market share¹ and a growing global cannabis platform, today announced that on November 11, 2026, it received notification (the "Notification") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Notification was issued because the closing bid price of the Company's common shares was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) requires listed common shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Requirement"), while Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a deficiency exists when the requirement is not met for 30 consecutive business days.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days, until May 10, 2027, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares must be at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the compliance period, subject to Nasdaq's discretion to extend this period.

If the Company does not regain compliance by May 10, 2027, it may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period, subject to satisfying applicable Nasdaq requirements, including transferring its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market. If the Company does not qualify for an additional compliance period, its common shares may become subject to delisting proceedings, subject to applicable appeal rights.

The Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Notification does not affect the Company's listing or compliance status on that exchange.

About Organigram

Organigram Global Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed cultivator and processor. Through its acquisition of Sanity Group GmbH ("Sanity Group"), Organigram participates in the German medical cannabis market and other emerging markets within Europe. Organigram is focused on producing high-quality cannabis for adult consumers, as well as extending the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed and acquired a portfolio of cannabis brands, including Edison, Big Bag O' Buds, SHRED, Monjour, Tremblant, Collective Project, Trailblazer, BOXHOT and DEBUNK. Through its acquisition of Sanity Group, Organigram's European brands include Vayamed, avaay, ZOIKS, Endosane Pharmaceuticals, VAAY, and Grashaus Projects. Organigram operates facilities in Moncton, New Brunswick and Lac Supérieur, Quebec, with a dedicated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company also operates two additional cannabis processing facilities in Southwestern Ontario; one in Aylmer and the other in London. The facility in Aylmer houses best-in-class extraction capabilities, and is optimized for formulation refinement, post-processing of minor cannabinoids, and infused pre-roll production. The facility in London will be optimized for labelling, packaging, and national fulfillment. The Company is regulated by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations.

For Investor enquiries:

Max Schwartz, Director of Investor Relations
investors@organigram.ca

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