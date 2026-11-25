- Vote FOR the transaction – Unanimously recommended by both Boards . The Aurora and Organigram Boards of Directors unanimously support the Arrangement Agreement and recommend that Aurora shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution and that Organigram shareholders vote FOR the Organigram Share Issuance Resolution
- Aurora shareholders – Vote now to lock in the premium . Organigram to acquire Aurora for consideration valued at C$7.80 per Aurora Common Share, representing approximately a 93% premium to Aurora's unaffected share price on August 10, 2026, and approximately a 21% premium to the implied value of the unsolicited Curaleaf Hostile Bid 1
- Organigram shareholders – Vote now to establish a global cannabis leader. The Arrangement is expected to create a scaled, Canadian-headquartered platform with leading positions in five nationally legal cannabis markets and deliver meaningful synergies of more than C$50 million annually
- Don't miss the voting deadline. Organigram shareholders must submit their form of proxy or voting instruction form by 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time), and Aurora shareholders by 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time), on December 21, 2026, so that their votes are counted at the Meetings
- Vote online now. Aurora shareholders can vote at www.voteyesaurora.com and Organigram shareholders at www.organigramXaurora.com , where the Circular and online voting instructions are available. The Circular is also available under each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov
- Stay informed. Visit www.auroramj.com (Aurora) and www.organigram.ca (Organigram) for company information. For questions or updates on the Arrangement, Aurora shareholders can contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-800-749-9052 and Organigram shareholders can contact Sodali & Co at 1-833-830-9806
Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) ("Organigram") and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) ("Aurora") today announced that they have filed a Joint Management Information Circular (the "Circular") for the special meetings of their respective shareholders, each to be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2026 (collectively, the "Meetings"). The Circular relates to the previously announced arrangement agreement between Organigram and Aurora dated November 2, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement").
The Arrangement
Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Organigram will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Aurora common shares (the "Aurora Common Shares") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for consideration valued at C$7.80 per share. Each Aurora shareholder may elect to receive, for each Aurora Common Share, (i) C$7.80 in cash, (ii) 5.8626 Organigram common shares (the "Organigram Common Shares"), or (iii) C$3.75 in cash plus 3.0431 Organigram Common Shares, subject, in the case of (i) and (ii) to proration.
The consideration represents approximately a 93% premium to Aurora's unaffected closing share price on August 10, 2026, and approximately a 21% premium to the implied value of the Curaleaf hostile bid (the "Curaleaf Hostile Bid") as of November 2, 2026, which was unanimously rejected by Aurora's Board of Directors (the "Aurora Board"). The transaction is anticipated to be completed in January 2027, subject to receipt of all required court, shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Reasons to Support the Arrangement Agreement
Organigram and Aurora expect that the Arrangement will establish a global cannabis leader with leading positions in Canada, Europe and Australia, supported by Organigram's strategic shareholder, BT DE Investments Inc. ("BAT"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. The combined company is expected to have a platform with greater scale, broader capabilities, financial strength and international reach, bringing together Organigram's recreational cannabis leadership, production network, research and development platform and European medical commercial operations with Aurora's global medical cannabis leadership, established international presence, and EU-GMP certified manufacturing capabilities.
The anticipated benefits of the Arrangement include the opportunity for shareholders to participate in, and benefit from:
- Establishing a Global Cannabis Leader with a scaled, Canadian-headquartered global cannabis platform with leading positions in five nationally legal cannabis markets – including Canada, Germany, Poland, Australia and New Zealand – and meaningful operations in other key markets;
- A Combined Company with an Industry-Leading EU-GMP Platform with Significant Production Capacity , including five EU-GMP production and distribution sites expected across Canada and Germany, providing certified supply capacity and a combined cultivation capacity of approximately 170,000 kg per annum across 14 production, research and distribution sites. The combined platform is also expected to support faster cash conversion, resulting in lower investment in inventory and improved working capital efficiency;
- Premium Medical Revenue Mix That Supports Sustainable Growth and Margins , with the majority of pro forma revenue expected to be derived from higher-margin international medical channels, which command structurally better pricing than the Canadian recreational market, supported by Organigram's Canadian recreational cannabis leadership as a stable commercial base and a proving ground for product innovation;
- Meaningful Synergies of more than C$50 million annually, driven by cross-selling opportunities, procurement scale, consolidated distribution, public company expenses, and routing international demand to the lowest-cost production asset across the combined network. Aurora shareholders who retain Organigram Common Shares have the opportunity to participate in the value of such synergies to the extent realized;
- Committed Financing , with the cash portion of the consideration fully financed through a combination of cash on hand, a private placement from BAT, and Organigram's credit facilities with ATB Financial ("ATB");
- Enhanced Scale and Capital Markets Profile , including improved trading liquidity and access to capital; and
- High Likelihood of Completion , as the Arrangement is only subject to a limited number of customary conditions and is not subject to any financing or due diligence condition. Aurora and Organigram believe that meaningful regulatory challenges are unlikely given the complementary nature of the two operations.
For Aurora shareholders, the Arrangement also provides compelling immediate value, meaningful choice in how they receive their consideration – with the option to elect cash, Organigram shares, or a combination of both, subject to proration – and the opportunity for continued participation in the future growth and value creation of the combined company. Aurora shareholders are expected to hold approximately a 37% pro forma economic interest and a 41% voting interest of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
The Aurora Board has determined that the Arrangement is superior to the Curaleaf Hostile Bid, which the Aurora Board and the independent Special Committee of the Aurora Board (the "Special Committee") have twice unanimously determined to be financially inadequate.
Aurora Shareholder Meeting
Aurora will hold its virtual-only special meeting of shareholders (the "Aurora Meeting") via live webcast, accessible at www.meetnow.global/MQAVTRW , on Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Toronto time. Aurora shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
At the Aurora Meeting, Aurora shareholders will be asked to consider and vote FOR a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the acquisition by Organigram of all of the issued and outstanding Aurora Common Shares. The full text of the Arrangement Resolution is set forth in Appendix A of the Circular, which is available on Aurora's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov . The Circular is being mailed to all persons required to receive a copy under applicable securities laws. In addition, persons who have previously consented to electronic delivery by providing their email address to their intermediary will also receive an electronic copy of the Circular.
Aurora shareholders can vote by proxy in advance of the Aurora Meeting and online during the Aurora Meeting. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still participate in the Aurora Meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the Aurora Meeting but will not be able to vote or submit questions.
Additional online voting instructions are available at www.voteyesaurora.com .
Organigram Shareholder Meeting
Organigram will hold its virtual-only special meeting of shareholders (the "Organigram Meeting") via live audio webcast, accessible at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/2000 using the meeting password "ogi2026" (case sensitive), on Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Toronto time. Organigram shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
At the Organigram Meeting, Organigram shareholders will be asked to consider and vote FOR an ordinary resolution (the "Organigram Share Issuance Resolution") approving the issuance of the Organigram Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Arrangement and Organigram securities issuable pursuant to the concurrent private placement of Organigram securities to BAT. The full text of the Organigram Share Issuance Resolution is set forth in Appendix B of the Circular, which is available on Organigram's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov . The Circular is being mailed to all persons required to receive a copy under applicable securities laws.
Organigram shareholders can vote by proxy in advance of the Organigram Meeting and online during the Organigram Meeting. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still participate in the Organigram Meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the Organigram Meeting but will not be able to vote or submit questions.
Additional online voting instructions are available at www.organigramXaurora.com .
Unanimous Board Recommendations
The Aurora Board unanimously recommends that Aurora shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.
The Board of Directors of Organigram (the "Organigram Board") unanimously recommends, with representatives of BAT abstaining in respect of the BAT private placement, that Organigram shareholders vote FOR the Organigram Share Issuance Resolution.
All directors and executive officers of both Organigram and Aurora that hold common shares, as well as BAT, have entered into voting support agreements and have agreed to vote their shares in favour of their respective resolutions.
Both Boards made their respective determinations after receiving fairness opinions from their financial advisors.
The Arrangement follows an extensive process overseen by the Special Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors, which evaluated all available alternatives, including Aurora remaining independent and the current Curaleaf Hostile Bid, and unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Aurora and that the benefits of the Arrangement to Aurora and the Aurora shareholders outweigh, and are superior to, the Curaleaf Hostile Bid.
Vote Today in Advance of Proxy Voting Deadline
To ensure that shareholder votes are counted at the Meetings, Aurora and Organigram shareholders should complete and submit their form of proxy or voting instruction form as soon as possible but not later than 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time), in respect of the Organigram Meeting, and 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time), in respect of the Aurora Meeting, on December 21, 2026 .
Aurora and Organigram are in the process of mailing the Circular to their respective shareholders. Voting instruction forms and control numbers are expected to be available to Aurora shareholders and Organigram shareholders in the coming days. If you have not yet received your voting instruction form, please contact your broker directly to obtain your control number so that you can vote online.
Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance
Aurora shareholders with questions or requiring assistance in voting should contact Kingsdale Advisors, Aurora's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent:
- North America (toll-free): 1-800-749-9052
- Outside North America (call or text): 416-623-4172
- Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com
Aurora shareholders who have already tendered their shares to the Curaleaf Hostile Bid can also withdraw by contacting Kingsdale Advisors.
For further information on how to vote online or by phone, visit www.voteyesaurora.com .
Aurora has filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes a Directors' Circular, dated September 1, 2026, as amended by Notices of Change of Aurora dated October 14, 2026 and November 3, 2026, respectively. Investors are urged to read this document and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, when they become available, before making any investment decision with respect to the Curaleaf Hostile Bid. The Curaleaf Hostile Bid is made for the securities of a Canadian issuer and while the Curaleaf Hostile Bid is subject to disclosure requirements of Canada, investors should be aware that these requirements are different from those of the United States. The enforcement by investors of civil liabilities under the U.S. federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the issuer is located in Canada, and that some or all of its officers and directors are residents of Canada.
Organigram shareholders with questions or requiring assistance in voting should contact Sodali & Co, Organigram's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent:
- North America (toll-free): 1-833-830-9806
- Outside North America: 1-289-695-3075
- Email: assistance@investor.sodali.com
For further information on how to vote online or by phone, visit www.organigramXaurora.com .
About Organigram
Organigram Global Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed cultivator and processor. Through its acquisition of Sanity Group GmbH ("Sanity Group"), Organigram participates in the German medical cannabis market and other emerging markets within Europe. Organigram is focused on producing high-quality cannabis for adult consumers, as well as extending the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed and acquired a portfolio of cannabis brands, including Edison, Big Bag O' Buds, SHRED, Monjour, Tremblant, Collective Project, Trailblazer, BOXHOT and DEBUNK. Through its acquisition of Sanity Group, Organigram's European brands include Vayamed, avaay, ZOIKS, Endosane Pharmaceuticals, VAAY, and Grashaus Projects. Organigram operates facilities in Moncton, New Brunswick and Lac Supérieur, Quebec, with a dedicated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company also operates two additional cannabis processing facilities in Southwestern Ontario; one in Aylmer and the other in London. The facility in Aylmer houses best-in-class extraction capabilities, and is optimized for formulation refinement, post-processing of minor cannabinoids, and infused pre-roll production. The facility in London will be optimized for labelling, packaging, and national fulfillment. The Company is regulated by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations.
About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in medical cannabis, dedicated to improving lives through scientific expertise, proven performance, and a deep commitment to patient care. Aurora serves medical markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with a portfolio of trusted, leading brands including Aurora®, MedReleaf®, Pedanios®, IndiMed™, San Raf®, and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation®. With world-class GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Canada and Germany, and a team of industry-leading professionals, Aurora continues to expand its global footprint and deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis products with the purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™.
Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .
Aurora's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market and TSX under the symbol "ACB".
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Organigram's and Aurora's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expects", "will", "would", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "develop", "intends", "potential", "continue", "could", "create", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: the Arrangement; the anticipated closing date and the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement to Organigram's and Aurora's respective securityholders and stakeholders; the consideration to be received by Aurora's shareholders pursuant to the Arrangement, including the effect of proration; Organigram's shareholders' level of ownership in the combined company following closing of the Arrangement; Organigram's ability to finance the Arrangement, including by way of the private placement and through the ATB credit facilities; the anticipated operational and strategic benefits of the Arrangement; the expected size, cash flow, growth and capacity of the combined company; the respective aggregate shareholdings of Organigram and Aurora shareholders in the combined company following the completion of the Arrangement; the Curaleaf Hostile Bid; and the anticipated timing of the Meetings.
Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, the inherent uncertainty associated with the financial and other projections contained in this news release (including projections relating to revenue, enhanced liquidity and valuation) and the anticipated synergies of more than C$50 million annually resulting from the Arrangement, including from cross-selling across Organigram's and Aurora's Canadian and international markets, procurement scale, consolidated distribution, public company expenses and routing international demand across the combined company network.
These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis, including, among other things: the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Arrangement in a timely manner and substantially on the terms described in this news release; that the Arrangement will be completed in the timelines and on the terms currently anticipated; that the Arrangement Resolution and the Organigram Share Issuance Resolution will receive the requisite shareholder approvals at the Meetings; that all necessary court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals will be obtained on the necessary terms and in a timely manner, including under the Competition Act (Canada) and all necessary regulatory approvals in Germany; that the conditions to closing the private placement and to funding under the ATB credit facilities will be satisfied in a timely manner; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements; that the combined company's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; general assumptions respecting the business and operations of both Organigram and Aurora, including that each business will continue to operate in a manner consistent with past practice; that the anticipated synergies will be realized in respect of the combined company's future operations; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; interest rates, tax rates and foreign exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures; future operating costs; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; the amount of any future liabilities from litigation and environmental incidents; and the impact of increasing competition on the combined company.
Although Organigram and Aurora believe the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory, court, securityholder, stock exchange and other third-party approvals, including but not limited to approval under the Competition Act (Canada), from the TSX and Nasdaq Global Select Market and foreign direct investment clearance from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy required to close the Arrangement; the timing and outcome of any such regulatory review negatively impacting the Arrangement; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies of the Arrangement following closing due to integration issues or otherwise and expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for the combined company's products and services; interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; labour and material shortages; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Organigram or Aurora or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key relationships and agreements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, Germany and worldwide, including changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and overall industry activity levels; the political environment in North America and Europe, and public opinion; ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Organigram's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca , www.sec.gov and through Organigram's website at www.organigram.ca and in Aurora's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca , www.sec.gov and through Aurora's website at www.auroramj.com . In addition, the closing of the Arrangement may not be completed, or may be delayed if the parties' respective conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, including the timely receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are not satisfied on the anticipated timelines or at all. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Arrangement will not be completed within the anticipated time, on the terms currently proposed and disclosed in this news release or at all.
This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Neither Organigram nor Aurora undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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1 As of November 2, 2026
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125239057/en/
Organigram
For North American Media: media@organigram.ca
For European Media: euro.media@organigram.ca
For Investors:
Max Schwartz, Director of Investor Relations
investors@organigram.ca
Organigram shareholders with questions about the Arrangement Agreement, or who would like to stay informed, may contact Sodali & Co, Organigram's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent:
• North American Toll-Free Number: 1-833-830-9806
• Outside North America, Banks, Brokers and Collect Calls: 1-289-695-3075
• Email: assistance@investor.sodali.com
For further information visit www.organigramXaurora.com
Aurora
For Media:
Michelle Lefler, VP, Communications & PR
media@auroramj.com
For Investors:
ICR, Inc., Investor Relations
Aurora@icrinc.com
Aurora shareholders with questions about the Arrangement Agreement, the Curaleaf Hostile Bid or who would like to stay informed may contact Kingsdale Advisors, Aurora's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent:
• Toll-Free (within North America): 1-800-749-9052
• Call or Text: 416-623-4172
• Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com
For further information visit www.voteyesaurora.com .