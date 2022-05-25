



Soon, the company will open its specially designed facility for GMP-grade psilocybin cultivation. The facility, already licensed by Health Canada for psilocybin manufacturing, can produce 2,000 kilograms per month. Optimi Health’s cultivation process has a six-week growth cycle while maintaining the standards and quality of GMP guidelines. Optimi Health has multiple revenue streams to target different needs of the psychedelic industry. Optimi Products, its line of nutraceuticals, is already generating revenue. Additional revenue streams include Optimi Farms and Optimi Labs. All three streams aim to serve different segments of the psilocybin market with quality-first products. Optimi Farms will become the primary revenue stream as the company aims to dominate the natural, functional mushroom market with large-scale vertical and GMP-compliant farming operations. Meanwhile, Optimi Labs is developing advanced formulations and intellectual properties that include improved delivery formulations, optimized extraction processes, and improved protocols for improving patients’ beneficial outcomes.

In a recent interview, the company’s CEO Bill Ciprick explained, “The thing that sets us apart in the mushroom space is our commitment to quality. And that’s something you’re going to see through our actions. Quality is our focus, with everything starting from the research to our amazing products that we get into the hands of individuals and healthcare professionals. Other players are trying to be quick to market, but we have a long-term lens. We will set the standard; we’ll be GMP certified out of the gate. I think others will have a really hard time keeping up.” Optimi Health is led by a management team with the right experience to achieve its ambitions goals. Bill Ciprick, CEO, brings 25 years of experience helping build companies with financial and management expertise. Jacob Safarik, CFO, brings 12 years of experience in project finance, business development, and accounting. Bryan Safarik, COO, has 15 years of experience developing operational efficiencies for companies across multiple industries. Justin Kirkland, CSO, is a chemist with experience in natural products and holds a master’s degree in biology. Additional directors and advisors round out the team to form an encouraging management group.

Company Highlights Optimi Health aims to become a global leader in GMP-certified psilocybin and functional mushroom products to cater to the emerging psychedelic segment of the wellness industry.

Three revenue streams are in the works to fully capitalize on the diverse needs of the growing market: Optimi Labs, Optimi Farms and Optimi Products. Optimi Products is already generating revenue, while Optimi Farms is slated to become the primary revenue driver.

The company’s first GMP-certified manufacturing facility will open in May 2022 and can produce 2,000 kilograms of high-quality mushroom products per month. Health Canada has licensed the facility. The new facility will support all three revenue streams.

An experienced management team leads Optimi Health with expertise in corporate finance, operational excellence, and various scientific disciplines.

Key Projects Optimi Farms

Innovations in mushroom farming are at the core of the company’s operations. Optimi Health has two facilities capable of producing GMP-certified products. These facilities total 10,000 square feet and were built specifically for indoor mushroom cultivation. One facility focuses on growing the mushrooms themselves as efficiently as possible, while the other focuses on developmental needs such as extraction, testing, and shipping. Both facilities have Level 8 security to protect the company’s assets. Project Highlights: Indoor Cultivation : Optimi Health has pioneered indoor-only farming operations to support all of the company’s product goals. Fruiting chambers were explicitly designed for cultivating mushrooms with biological efficiency and high-yield optimization at the forefront of the development process. The farms utilize compost, high humidity, and pure air exchange to produce bio-sustainable fungi.

: Optimi Health has pioneered indoor-only farming operations to support all of the company’s product goals. Fruiting chambers were explicitly designed for cultivating mushrooms with biological efficiency and high-yield optimization at the forefront of the development process. The farms utilize compost, high humidity, and pure air exchange to produce bio-sustainable fungi. Automation that Scales : The system discussed above is automated and programmed to collect meaningful data at every growth stage regularly. The advanced automation allows the company to produce pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin at scale.

: The system discussed above is automated and programmed to collect meaningful data at every growth stage regularly. The advanced automation allows the company to produce pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin at scale. Advanced Cultivation Systems: A fermentation process was developed to support mushroom cultivation that harnesses mycelia’s ability to digest the provided growth medium. This process produces many advantages depending on the goal, ranging from improved taste, texture, or levels of bioavailability.

Optimi Products

The company cultivates multiple varieties of mushrooms that produce the desired attributes for the company’s line of products. Varieties include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. Each variety is transformed into its line of products that cater to consumers’ varying needs. Project Highlights: Positioned to Cater to the Growing Market : Optimi produces seven products that produce different effects, allowing the company to serve multiple submarkets under the functional mushroom market. Products target different attributes like immunity, longevity and mindfulness.

: Optimi produces seven products that produce different effects, allowing the company to serve multiple submarkets under the functional mushroom market. Products target different attributes like immunity, longevity and mindfulness. Meet GMP requirements : The company’s line of functional mushroom nutraceuticals is of the utmost quality and satisfies GMP requirements, which allows the company to serve Canada and, ultimately, international markets.

: The company’s line of functional mushroom nutraceuticals is of the utmost quality and satisfies GMP requirements, which allows the company to serve Canada and, ultimately, international markets. Already Generating Revenue: Optimi Health already has products on the market that generate revenue for the company. The existing product line is estimated to reach US$2 million in sales in 2023.

Optimi Labs

The company’s labs have several critical functions that support the rest of Optimi’s ambitions. Functions include optimizing the commercial cultivation process, improving strain quality, yield, product development and pharmaceutical development. However, cultivation and extraction are the primary focus of the company’s labs at present. Project Highlights: Developing New Intellectual Property : The company has a highly-accelerated formulation development program that aims to uncover new opportunities for intellectual property.

: The company has a highly-accelerated formulation development program that aims to uncover new opportunities for intellectual property. Partnerships that Provide Quality Talent : Strategic partnerships with professional researchers, scientific leaders, and academic institutions have given Optimi Labs a strong team of researchers.

: Strategic partnerships with professional researchers, scientific leaders, and academic institutions have given Optimi Labs a strong team of researchers. Unknown Opportunities with Psilocybin: Several high-profile studies have reignited the scientific community’s interest in psilocybin. Optimi Labs supports new scientific studies into the psychedelic compound that may lead to unknown breakthroughs and products.