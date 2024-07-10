Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2024

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on August 1, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website https://investors.opentext.com

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world.  We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology.  For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-august-1-2024-302194099.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

