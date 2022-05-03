Life Science NewsInvesting News

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022, the Company admitted that: "on April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service (‘IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico," which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS has proposed a penalty of approximately $2 billion related to the deficiency. Based on this news, shares of Amgen fell sharply on April 28, 2022.

Schall Law Firm

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Important Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) ( NYSE: ABBV ) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES . YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

Ongoing Investigation Alert: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Amgen Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

May 03, 2022 - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022, the Company admitted that: "on April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service (‘IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico," which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS has proposed a penalty of approximately $2 billion related to the deficiency. Based on this news, shares of Amgen fell sharply on April 28, 2022.

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, AUPH and LICY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26684&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26684&wire=1
LICY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/li-cycle-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=26684&wire=1

Aptose to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference:

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

AUPH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Limited Shareholders

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 7, 2021 to February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Volta, Embark, Lucid, and AbbVie and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Volta, Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), and ABBVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Volta, Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

