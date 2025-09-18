Okta Announces Finalists for Startup Challenge to Build Identity Security Applications

Okta, a leading identity and access management company, today announced the three finalists for its inaugural Okta Startup Challenge. These finalists, selected for their innovative use of identity-enabled workflows, will pitch their solutions live at Oktane 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from September 24-26, 2025.
The finalists and a video highlighting their innovative solutions are shown below:
Clearly AI
https://youtu.be/ow5OYAnhZt4
Herd Security
https://youtu.be/9Ajom_1IthE
AgentOps
https://youtu.be/xQWRtWZVm_M
These finalists represent some of the most promising early-stage startups in the US, each building cutting-edge applications leveraging identity, privacy, and security. They will compete for a chance to win prizes and gain access to a global network of identity management experts and venture capitalists.
Attendees of Oktane will have the unique opportunity to witness these groundbreaking startups pitch their solutions live on September 24th. Don't miss this exciting challenge—be part of the audience and see firsthand which startup will emerge as the winner in identity security innovation.
"This challenge embodies Okta's commitment to fostering innovation in identity and access management. The finalists have showcased incredible creativity and technical expertise in developing identity-enabled applications," said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. "We invite everyone to join us at Oktane to witness these visionary startups and their impact on the future of technology."
Oktane is a must-attend event for anyone interested in identity security, application development, and startup innovation. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the audience that decides the future of identity-driven startups.
Learn more about Oktane and register to attend the live challenge: https://www.okta.com/oktane/
Learn more about the Okta Startup Challenge here: https://www.okta.com/okta-startup-challenge/
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to United States C Corps or LLCs legally permitted to enter. Submission period ends June 30, 2025; finalist selection will occur on or around July 15, 2025; winner selection will occur September 24, 2025. For Official Rules, see https://www.okta.com/okta-startup-challenge-official-rules/
About Okta
