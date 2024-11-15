Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Australian mineral exploration company Octava Minerals (ASX:OCT) has selected the drilling contractor for the exploration work commencing at its 100-percent-owned Yallalong antimony project, according to an article by Business News - Australia. The deal will kick off the company’s 3,000-metre program focused on the Discovery target.

“Antimony is on an absolute price tear, up almost 300 percent in the past four years and more recently exacerbated by a Chinese export ban. Given its prospects, Octava would seem to be perfectly positioned to take advantage,” the article said.

The exploration campaign will target the Discovery and Central zones and will begin in the next two weeks. The Central prospect has been drilled before with rock chips reported to contain up to 60 percent antinomy.

Read the full article here.

Australian flag with "economy" and "growth" blocks.

Western Australia Allocates AU$14 Million to Improving Environmental Approval Process

Western Australia's governmentsaid on Monday (November 11) that it is allotting AU$14 million to support the employment of additional staff at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Office of the Appeals.

The boost comes in response to the Vogel-McFerran Review commissioned by the government in 2023. It recommended various steps to speed up the state's environmental approval system and secure major projects.

According to the government, employing additional staff will help address existing backlogs and provide faster decisions “without impacting the high standard for protecting WA's unique environment.”

Keep reading...Show less
BMG Resources (ASX:BMG)

Drilling Preparations at Abercromby Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Secures Drilling Contractor for the High-Grade Antimony Project at Yallalong

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that it has secured agreement with a drilling contractor to conduct exploration drilling at its 100% owned Yallalong antimony project. Drilling is expected to start in the last week of this month.

Keep reading...Show less
Prospech Limited

Heavy REEs Terbium and Dysprosium from Korsnäs

Prospech Limited (ASX: PRS, Prospech or the Company) is pleased to announce further assay results from the ongoing program of sampling and assaying of the historic Korsnäs drill core from holes completed in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s.

A total of 307 samples from 25 holes are reported.

Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

Ultra-High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce reconnaissance assay results from its maiden exploration program at the Alturas Antimony project within British Columbia, Canada. The company has increased its total land holding interests to 6.31km2 on the Alturas project.

Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its two-pronged diamond core programme for the recently acquired Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has been completed. Woomera was able to complete the program in less than four weeks, with all drillholes reaching proposed target depths. In total 16 holes were completed for 2516.4m (Refer to Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less

