Nomad Foods Announces Analyst and Investor Day

Members of Nomad Foods' Management Team to Present the Company's Multi-Year Growth Strategy in New York City on October 6, 2026
Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) ("Nomad Foods" or the "Company") today announced it will host an Analyst and Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, beginning at 9:00 am ET. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 pm ET.
Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Brisby, and Chief Financial Officer, Ruben Baldew, will present at the event, together with Eduardo Bachiega, Chief Supply Officer, Simon Ball, President, UK & Ireland; Jon Fernandez de Barrena, President, Southern Europe; and Dior Decupper, President, Central Europe; and other members of the Company's senior leadership team.
Management will provide an update on business performance and introduce a multi-year Value Creation Plan, including the growth, execution and capital allocation priorities and initiatives the Company believes will support consistent, profitable growth over the medium term. The event will include a question-and-answer session.
A live webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company website following the event.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.
Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investors@nomadfoods.com
Media Contact
Oliver Thomas, Head of Corporate Affairs
Oliver.Thomas@nomadfoods.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-announces-analyst-and-investor-day-302886654.html
SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited