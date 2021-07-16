NanoXplore Virtually Closes The Market

Dr. Soroush Nazarpour President and Chief Executive Officer, NanoXplore Inc., (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation’s graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and close the market.

“The listing on TSX further enhances our profile and exposure as we look forward to connecting with a wider audience of the investment community,” added Dr. Nazarpour.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada , the United States and Europe .

