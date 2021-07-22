Alpha will leverage Oxygen’s pro and amateur esports players for user growth on its online platform, GamerzArenaAlpha Esports Tech Inc. is proud to announce it has renewed and expanded its partnership agreement with Oxygen Esports a premier New England esports organizationOXG competes across some of the most-watched titles in esports, including: Fortnite, Hearthstone, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, and …

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is proud to announce it has renewed and expanded its partnership agreement with Oxygen Esports (OXG), a premier New England esports organization

OXG competes across some of the most-watched titles in esports, including: Fortnite, Hearthstone, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, and others. OXG’s data-driven approach to talent acquisition and selective fan engagement strategies has catapulted the recently formed team into the forefront of esports most formidable titles and competitions.

Over the past year, OXG has utilized Alpha’s online esports platform, GamerzArena, to assist in player development and training for OXG’s pro and amateur esports athletes. The companies have, together, also successfully hosted many different online tournaments and contests, driving traffic and engagement to the platform.

As part of the partnership renewal, OXG will assist in growing the Company’s subscription service, GamerzArena+ through different marketing initiatives, where both companies will particiapate in a revenue share agreement. The increased scope in partnership will not only leverage the various platforms and assets that fall under the Alpha Tech portfolio, but will also look to more directly integrate and elevate Alpha’s presence into the general esports industry through innovative and unique original content programming created by the two organizations.

“We are very proud to re-up our partnership with Oxygen Esports,” said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “Through the first year of our partnership, we helped OXG acquire new talent for their pro teams by hosting tournaments and contests on GamerzArena and based off of the success of those events , we will take the next step by leveraging their resources in amateur and casual gaming to drive traffic and user growth to GamerzArena.”

“We are very excited to renew our partnership with Alpha Esports” says Adam Morrison, Co-Founder of Oxygen Esports. “Bringing on Alpha last year as a partner marked a milestone moment for OXG and the renewal and expansion of our partnership demonstrates how our work together has driven significant value for both parties. While we cannot disclose the annual road map yet, our fans can expect greater volumes of bespoke content and exclusive tournaments over the course of the next year.”

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports (“OXG”), New England’s premier multi-title esports organization, competes in some of the most-watched titles in esports. Established in Boston in 2020, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fanbase engagement. OXG’s mission is not just to win esports’ biggest championships, but to build a sustainable esports ecosystem for gamers of every skill level.

