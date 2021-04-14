FansUnite Entertainment Provides Corporate Update

The first quarter of 2021 saw a record $28.3M in betting volume and a 136% increase in revenue for McBookie compared to the same period in 2020 as well as other key developmentsFansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to provide the following corporate update for the first quarter of 2021.McBookie’s Exceptional GrowthBetting volume on the sportsbook and casino for McBookie Ltd. increased significantly, setting new …

The first quarter of 2021 saw a record $28.3M in betting volume and a 136% increase in revenue for McBookie compared to the same period in 2020 as well as other key developments

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate update for the first quarter of 2021.

McBookie’s Exceptional Growth

Betting volume on the sportsbook and casino for McBookie Ltd. (“McBookie”) increased significantly, setting new records.

McBookie’s gross gaming revenue was $982K CAD, a record for any quarter since inception and an increase of 136% as compared to the first quarter of 2020;

Gross margins increased by approximately 138% as compared to the first quarter of 2020; and

Total betting volume on the platform surpassed $28M CAD for the quarter

At its peak betting volume during the first quarter of 2021, McBookie had over 1,000 unique customers on the casino alone, as well as 23,000 bets placed in a single week on the sportsbook – the highest number of wagers in a week since its inception in 2009.

Other Key Developments

U.K. Gambling Licenses Application

FansUnite has applied for critical U.K. Gambling Licenses which are recognized as the gold standard for lawful sports betting and casino operations by gambling authorities worldwide. The U.K. Gambling Licenses would enable FansUnite to deploy its B2B Gaming solutions to betting operators and launch B2C wagering platforms in the leading U.K. online gambling market. The application is expected to be approved in the second quarter of 2021, subject to FansUnite meeting all applicable requirements.

Esports Sportsbook in the U.S.

The previously announced Esports sportsbook with Sky Ute Casino has undergone its private beta testing phase and is ready to be launched upon receiving final regulatory approval. The wagering system of the sportsbook has demonstrated the ability to meet all local requirements including remote server installation of FansUnite‘s betting engine and player database, geofencing, player KYC and the successful integration of Sightline payments.

Askott Games Integration with The Ear Platform

Askott Games, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FansUnite has completed testing on its first four RNG games and delivered them to The Ear for integration. The Company is in The Ear development queue and will announce when the integration is complete and the first games go live. Now that 4 games have been completed, FansUnite is actively working on additional aggregator partnerships and is in development of their 5th RNG game.

“The first quarter of 2021 represents a key inflection point for us as we continue to hit new milestones,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “We are delighted to announce McBookie’s strong performance as well as the rapid expansion of our B2B operations in the North American and European market. Obtaining the U.K. gambling licenses, coupled with the completion of our esports wagering platform in Colorado and the full integration of Askott Games’ iGaming solutions will allow us to solidify our position as a leading global online betting company.”

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

