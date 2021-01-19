FansUnite Entertainment Inc. and Vancouver-based OneComply Inc. have entered into a partnership. OneComply, a compliance and licensing solution, will assist FansUnite as they enter additional North American legalized gaming jurisdictions by advising on protocol and strategy.This move follows the June 2020 announcement by FansUnite of the amalgamation with Vancouver-based Askott Entertainment Inc. to create one of …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) and Vancouver-based OneComply Inc. (“OneComply”) have entered into a partnership. OneComply, a compliance and licensing solution, will assist FansUnite as they enter additional North American legalized gaming jurisdictions by advising on protocol and strategy.

This move follows the June 2020 announcement by FansUnite of the amalgamation with Vancouver-based Askott Entertainment Inc. to create one of Canada’s leading online gaming companies, focused on sports betting, esports wagering, and casino games.

“We are pleased to be partnering with OneComply as we look to tackle the North American gaming market,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “As a licensed betting and iGaming company, we understand how difficult and nuanced the licensing process can be. With the help of OneComply, we will be able to streamline the process to enter new North American markets and showcase our suite of gaming solutions to a broader audience.”

The repeal of PASPA, being the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, has created a wave of newly regulated States across the United States’ gaming market. Companies seeking to gain market entry into these States face massive regulatory processes to obtain operational licenses. The United States legalized gaming industry is State-regulated, meaning companies need to file for each jurisdiction independently. These individual disclosure filings can be thousands of pages in size resulting in substantial internal and external expenses.

“The amount of opportunity in North America for new-to-market companies can be overwhelming given the various licensing processes and jurisdictional requirements, with companies no longer trying to enter one jurisdiction, but multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. This creates a tremendous amount of lag in productivity even with the most seasoned of compliance and legal teams,” said Cameron Conn, CEO of OneComply Inc. “We understand the importance FansUnite places on regulation, and we look forward to supporting them scale in the North American market.”

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

About OneComply Inc.

OneComply Inc. uses combined decades of experience in the gambling, technology, and regulated industries to provide modernized and secure approaches to corporate and personal licensing. The 2020 launch of their namesake product allows for individuals and businesses to use a single solution to centralize application data to create multiple applications instantly, improving efficiency, accuracy, and security to the application process. The leadership team is committed to continuing the expansion of their solution to cover all aspects of compliance in the gambling and other state-regulated industry.

