Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

The convergence of new social trends, demographics and technologies is driving a mega-boom in e-sports, i-gaming, online sports betting and video games. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In their latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton, and President Darius Eghdami explained how FUNFF’s latest distribution deal with an online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve – while adding multiple aggregators for each game – reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF – per online casino – and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos – these numbers can quickly add up.

May 12 – FUNFF has entered a brand partnership with Cash Live Inc. to launch FansUnite branded live games on the Cash Live mobile app. FansUnite has a minority interest in Cash Live, a tech start-up that offers a new popular poker and social casino game show platform. Cash Live is a free-to-play gaming app that is designed for mobile devices and features daily live-streamed poker game shows paying out real cash to its winners.The first branded FansUnite game will be available on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 pm PT and will play down to a winner in under 20 minutes. The Cash Live mobile app can be downloaded in the App Store: https://cashlivepoker.page.link/FansUnite

April 14 – FUNNF reports record $28.3M in betting volume and a 136% increase in revenue for its McBookie subsidiary in Q1 2021, compared to same period last year.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) CEO Jay Snowden “Incredibly Optimistic About Barstool Sportsbooks Upside”

“…Highlights from the fourth quarter include the continued momentum we’re seeing for our Barstool Sports book app in Pennsylvania, strong retention, CRM efforts and creative promotions.. have led to an increased handle and market share. And most importantly, highlight our unique and unmatched approach to efficient customer acquisition…On January 22nd, we introduced our Barstool Sportsbook Mobile app in Michigan to very strong demand…Our next launch state will be in Illinois, where we plan to go live prior to March madness, pending regulatory approval. From there, we’ll continue to roll out in new states every three to five weeks or so until we’re operational in 10 or more states by the end of 2021….”

“…Looking forward, we’re anticipating an exciting new year as we continue to introduce Barstool-branded retail and mobile sports books across our portfolio, including brand-new builds at our two properties opening in Pennsylvania during the second half of ’21…We have already seen very strong results from our retail sportsbooks, with our Indiana properties seeing meaningful increases in both gaming and non-gaming revenues following their rebranding at Barstool Sportsbooks. We are incredibly optimistic about the opportunities to unlock further upside as we introduce additional Barstool Sportsbook and sportsbars across the portfolio.”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) Earnings Call Highlights: http://bit.ly/3qMafcD

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”E-Sports M&A Pipeline With Over $100 million Annual Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently announced ENTEF’s latest acquisition in the E-Sports space – Digital Motorsports, which is generating about $5 million in annualized revenues. In his interview, Konrad shares “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months – with a goal to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela says the company is now ready to scale – expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

May 13 – ENTEF signs Letter of Intent to acquire Auto Simulation Ltd T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Irish company that provides infrastructure, technology, and support for esports across the globe – particularly in the simulation racing sector – working with some of the world’s most recognized brands.

April 26 – ENTEF announces Rick Brace is joining its Board of Directors. Mr. Brace most recently served as the President of Rogers Media, the Sports and Media subsidiary of publicly-traded Rogers Communications (RCI). As President of Rogers Media, Rick Brace was responsible for driving strategy and overseeing operations for the company’s robust portfolio of media assets, which includes 42 TV stations, 51 radio stations, 56 publications, digital media, subscription-based content services, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Rogers Centre. Rick Brace commented: “During my time at Rogers it became abundantly clear that traditional media was feeling increasingly stronger headwinds brought on by the rollout and adoption of digital platforms that deliver content in new and innovative ways. Nowhere is this more prevalent than with the growth of esports which is seeing monumental year-over-year growth. ESE (OTC: ENTEF) has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement with a 360 approach, including rights ownership, team ownership, event production and distribution and I am both honoured and excited to join its board and be part of this revolution in our industry”.

April 14 – ENTEF closes acquisition of Esports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) CEO George Sherman: “Goal: Leading Global Omni-Channel Retailer For All Things Gaming and Entertainment”

“…Our goal is simple. We are positioning GameStop to be the leading global omni-channel retailer for all things gaming and entertainment. We are encouraged by our successful efforts in 2020 to begin category and product extensions that increase our addressable market as well as by our customer’s early response to an expanded products and services offering. At the forefront of this strategy is a digital first approach focused on delivering a best-in-class ecommerce experience, along with an optimized retail footprint.“

“Going forward, you will see us leverage our GameStop ecosystem of stores, e-commerce and our app to deliver and enhanced 360 degree experience for consumers with products and services that are more relevant to how they connect and play in devices today and in the future, all with a focus on driving customer lifetime value…Our overarching goal is to leverage the power and competitive advantages of our brand significant loyalty base, dedicated and experienced sales associates and expensive omni-channel capabilities to drive lifetime value across all things, games and entertainment. As customers evolve the way they play, we are evolving with them, expanding our addressable market as we expand our suite of products and services to meet their needs…”

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3prj0Hi

