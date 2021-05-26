Northampton location brings Trulieve’s premium cannabis products and trusted customer experience to Massachusetts patients and customers

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (“Trulieve” or “The Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has approved the launch of Trulieve’s operations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts . Trulieve plans to open its first dispensary in the state on Thursday, June 3 . To welcome the newest dispensary to Massachusetts Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will be in attendance for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

The dispensary at 216 North King Street in Northampton, MA is easily accessed from I-91 and will serve both adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients. The store will open on June 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Regular operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“As the first adult-use market on the East Coast, Massachusetts is a leader in the cannabis industry and we are excited to open our doors here,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “Customers and patients at Trulieve Northampton can expect the same high-quality products and customer-first mindset that has built a loyal following for Trulieve in other markets. Our staff is well-trained, educated, and ready to serve the greater Northampton area and we look forward to bringing our brand to other locations throughout the state.”

Trulieve is also introducing its new brands with the Massachusetts store launch. With the brand purpose of Cultivating Human Potential at its core, the new Trulieve suite of brands were built with those attributes in mind, with product lines that will allow medical and recreational users alike to live and enjoy life to their fullest potential. The full brand product line will be rolled out over the next several weeks in the Northampton store.

In stores and online, Trulieve Northampton will offer premium flower and oil products across our Trulieve brands of products including Muse and Momenta. In honor of the Company’s new dispensary, all medical patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Northampton store on opening day.

To assist with purchasing, Trulieve has made its entire catalog of products available for online ordering with in-store pickup. More details about the location and products can be found at https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/northampton-ma .

The dispensary will be served by Trulieve’s cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke, MA , a 140,000 square feet facility with over 60,000 square feet of canopy and 18,000 square feet of production. Once fully operational, the Holyoke facility and the Northampton dispensary will employ 250-300 workers.

Trulieve is an award-winning active community partner, positive economic developer, and champion of efforts to foster a sustainable, equitable, and diverse cannabis industry. Already in Massachusetts , the company has worked in partnership with CultivatED and Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana to sponsor expungement clinics in 2020 and 2021, providing opportunity to those impacted by a history of disproportionate and unfair enforcement of drug laws. Trulieve is a supporter of Holyoke Community College’s Center for Cannabis Education supporting job training as well as additional economic development initiatives through its presence in Western Massachusetts .

To sign up for updates about Trulieve Northampton and upcoming Massachusetts news visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/northampton-ma or follow on Instagram at @Trulieve_MA .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com

