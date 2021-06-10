Company launches first Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinic outside of Colombia , exporting proven clinic model via strategic partnership with Lima -based Clinica Montesur

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announces the launch of its first Zerenia TM clinic outside of Colombia in Lima, Peru . Following the success of the Company’s clinic strategy in Colombia the new clinic has been established as a strategic partnership between Khiron and Clinica Montesur, a specialized medical provider in Lima with over 90 physicians and more than 11,000 patient transactions annually.

Alvaro Torres , CEO and Director comments, “I am pleased to announce the first expansion of our Zerenia brand beyond Colombia . Knowing that prescription rates at our Zerenia clinics are 14 times higher than those of our external clinic partners, we are excited to bring a proven marketing, sales, and distribution model to a market of over ten million people. To date, our Zerenia clinics have played a vital role in not only introducing patients to Khiron products, but also in developing an exceptional patient experience and growing base of returning patients. As we continue to develop our unique, service-oriented platform, we are proud to introduce Zerenia to the Peruvian market, where initial reception to our products has been strong since sales began late last year.”

With over 30 years of experience in Peru , Clinica Montesur is dedicated to high quality care across 19 areas of specialization, including oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and psychology. As part of the strategic partnership, Clinica Montesur will provide clinic infrastructure, including its medical facility, clinic permits, systems, and medical staff, among others. The partnership will leverage Khiron’s unique Zerenia TM medical cannabis model, including the Company’s medical cannabis education platform, real-world evidence, and standard operating procedures. Patients of the clinic will be able to fill prescriptions for High THC and Low THC (CBD) medical cannabis at ten Farmacia Universal S.A.C. locations throughout Lima , as previously announced by the Company.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe . Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia , Peru , Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

