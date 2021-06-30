Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close. The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-777-2509 or 412-317-5413 with conference ID: …

Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-777-2509 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5413 (International) with conference ID: 10157973. Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157973/ea146d6861 . A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 14 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 104 retail locations and operations across 13 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to the Fast 50 list by Crain’s Chicago Business in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information relating to the size of the U.S. cannabis market, expectations regarding listing opportunities for U.S. cannabis companies on major U.S. exchanges, the impact of cannabis on job opportunities and tax revenue in the U.S. and expectations regarding the principal purposes of the offering. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in the Registration Statement and any prospectus relating to the offering discussed in this release.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jennifer Dooley Grace Bondy Chief Strategy Officer Manager, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com gbondy@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

