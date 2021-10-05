North America’s premier food wholesaler to distribute TRACE products to retailers across the country Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with leading North American wholesaler distributor United Natural Foods, Inc. . UNFI Canada will now distribute BevCanna’s TRACE line of products to …

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with leading North American wholesaler distributor United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). UNFI Canada will now distribute BevCanna’s TRACE line of products to retailers across Canada.

The UNFI agreement represents a significant milestone for BevCanna. UNFI Canada is a subsidiary of UNFI, the largest publicly-traded wholesale distributor in North America. UNFI delivers the widest variety of products to people throughout the U.S. and Canada and supports a network of more than 30,000 unique customer locations, working with thousands of suppliers to offer more than 275,000 products.

“This agreement with UNFI is particularly exciting for BevCanna, as it opens the door to the prospect of significant North American expansion,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “It gives us the ability to tap into UNFI’s vast distribution network, to heighten awareness of our products to retailers, and to help scale our overall footprint. We’ve already started fulfilling orders and are anticipating growth in the coming months.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that UNFI Canada will now distribute BevCanna’s TRACE line of products to retailers across Canada; that the agreement with UNFI Canada opens the door to the prospect of significant North American expansion and gives the Company the ability to tap into UNFI’s vast distribution network, to heighten awareness of the Company’s products to retailers, and to help scale the Company’s overall footprint; that the Company anticipates growth in the coming months; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

