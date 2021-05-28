The award-winning logistics platform will accelerate launch of the TRACE line of products to consumers and retailers across the United States Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. announces today that it has signed a partnership with a leading U.S. inventory and fulfillment technology platform provider. The new partnership brings BevCanna a flexible, …

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has signed a partnership with a leading U.S. inventory and fulfillment technology platform provider. The new partnership brings BevCanna a flexible, reliable fulfillment platform that uses cloud-based logistics to help businesses manage and fulfil inventory.

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, the logistics provider works with thousands of customers in every vertical, including many Fortune 500 brands. The unified technology platform allows merchants to manage orders, optimize fulfilment and shipping, and generate insights into their supply chain data, handling storage, fulfillment and transportation from a single interface. With one of the ten largest warehouses networks in the U.S., partners such as BevCanna gain immediate access to hundreds of professionally operated fulfillment centers strategically located throughout the United States and access two-day shipping anywhere in the country.

“We’re pleased to be able to leverage this unique logistics systems in the U.S. launch of our TRACE line of products,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “Employing this sophisticated cloud-based platform will allow us to accelerate our launch across the country and ensure seamless delivery of our TRACE products to retailers nation-wide.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

