Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into an arm’s-length agreement to purchase real estate in the province of Manitoba in cash. The Company intends to develop a crypto mining site of approximately 22MW capacity on the property.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to successful due diligence of the site and the satisfaction of various conditions to closing, as well as the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company and the vendors are presently working through the due diligence process.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100MW of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

