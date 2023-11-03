Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

Dr. Woo is an expert specializing in the optimization of electrode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, interface modification, and all-solid-state batteries (" ASSB "). His research expertise focuses on the synthesis of silicon anode materials for high-energy batteries in long-range EVs and on interfacial engineering for sulfide-based ASSBs.

Working as a Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors' Global R&D Centre through Optimal Inc., Dr. Woo participated in research projects regarding nanostructured silicon anode materials with artificial solid electrolyte interphase (SEI), lithium-ion battery performance optimization, and electrode material synthesis.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO, commented, "We are highly excited to appoint Dr. Jae Ha Woo as our new CSO. With an extensive track record in the automotive battery industry, Dr. Woo has substantial interest and motivation to lead NEO's next technology breakthroughs to strike advanced agreements with global testing parties. Further, his high-impact research has led to a major battery materials NASDAQ-listed company licensing his U.S. patent related to ASSBs in which Dr. Woo has received royalties since 2018."

Receiving his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder under the guidance of Professor Se-Hee Lee, Dr. Woo has published influential literature in international journals such as in Advanced Materials that advanced the field of silicon anodes and ASSBs. Prior to joining NEO Battery Materials, he worked as the lead research engineer at the Gwangju Institute of Green-Car Advancement, collaborating with South Korean EV battery companies for equipment process and battery testing development.

Corporate Updates
The Company is pleased to announce that Danny Huh has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations. With a record of helping start-ups and early-stage venture companies to realize and achieve growth, go-to-market, and operational strategies, Danny has consulted public and private companies in agricultural technology, pharmaceutical and medical devices, chemical material development, and renewable energy. Danny received his Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics from the University of Toronto.

Preceding Chief Science Officer, Dr. Basudev Swain, will remain working for NBM Korea Co. focusing on Special Projects & Green Manufacturing Practices. The Company announces the resignation of Dr. J. H. Park as director, and the board has accepted his resignation. NEO thanks Dr. Park for his valuable contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Peter Kim has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Peter is an experienced management executive, serving in senior leadership positions with SME companies over the past 10 years. He has successfully executed M&A growth objectives, including strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and publicly listing companies in the U.S. and Canada. Peter's focused discipline includes corporate development and financing activities through his extensive network of capital markets professionals including issuers, institutional investors, and accredited private investors.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. Building the first commercial plant in South Korea, the Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×